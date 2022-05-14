TURNING POINT: Rebirth

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 14 May) — At dusk, when the sun sinks in the far horizon and disappears from sight, the earth is gradually engulfed by darkness. Very soon, most of us by need or force of nature will retreat and surrender to sleep and soon be swallowed by darkness.

We are no less than dead in the dark of a deep slumber. We left behind unfinished toils, unfulfilled promises, unconsummated commitments and other mundane concerns. We are totally disconnected from the living world – from its dazzling colors, cacophony of sound, and from the different lures of touch; and from the piercing emotions of defeat, anguish, doubt, worries, sorrow, fear and hatred. We are free from the back-breaking burdens of living.

A good undisturbed sleep is the serenity and peace that all mystics and philosophers had sought, which many had probably missed, from the beginning of time.

We are dead in sleep and are reborn or resurrected every time we woke up in the morning.

We are a new being every morning, supposedly free from the encumbrances of the past. Our choices define this new life. We have to choose and embrace hope to inspire us to new actions that will liberate us from the prison of the undesirable past.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)