TURNING POINT: The Choice

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 06 May) — Some two thousand years ago a crowd was to make a choice between a notorious thief and a good humble servant – a teacher. The thief was chosen.

People in abject material and intellectual poverty are prone to deception, or are generally driven by self-interest away from the common good.

Pray that the Filipino will not make the same choice on May 9, 2022.

Whether we like it or not, we have to accept the inevitable on that day. That’s democracy. The decision of the people, meaning the decision of the majority, how repugnant it may be to you, is supposed to prevail.

However, in our fractured democracy, a lot of things could happen beyond our control and legitimate expectations.

We can only hope that the Filipino makes a wise vote on Monday, 9 May 2022, and no disturbing earth-shaking event may happen thereafter.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)