TAUSUG IN DOHA: Ina’, Ama’

I
Misan ta pa lunsulun in uttara’ sātan
Lumaus kita sambil sadlupan subangan
Mahunit na makalawag paglasa mattan
Biya’ lasa sin Ina’ Ama’ pa kaanakan
II
Dayng kaasibi’ pa limaggu’ na kita
Düwm adlaw sila nag buluk-binasa na
Ama’ ta nag usāha ipag napaka
Ha bāy hi Ina’ ta kātu’ nag ayura
III
Misan wayruun makapin kanila
Bangman ha kaanakan nila awn da
Haggut pasu’ siyandalan ha sabab ta
Misan ma ul-ul, masi uyum katawa
IV
Kasilasa kātu’ mahunit tuud tungbasan
Misan ta dīhil kanila in bituun bulan
Ina’ natu’ kabuhi’-kamatay in tiyatasan
Hangkanna sin agāma in siya hiyalgaan
V
Bang sila ha lauman ta abutan sin kalaas
Pa babaw sin uw nila ayaw kita gumindas
Himumungan ta kanila ayaw makataas
Sabab pangatayan nila maguya’ dayng kātas
VI
Ha di’ ta sila mapaküwg sin intan kumala’
Pangaddatan marayaw subay maparihala’
Mag bakti’ kanila bābā waypa nalalawa’
Dayaw kanila ibādat yan landu’ dakula’
VII
Kita anak kanila subay magpatibaba’
Ayaw sila pahitan bang maka hinang salla’
Pangatayan nila ayaran ta ha mangdā’-dā’
Martabbat halgaan labi dayng intan kumala’
VIII
Bang makagaus pārulun ta sila duwa
Ayaw pag ikutan sin kanapsuhan nila
Bang sila dagpakan sakit paubatan ta
Sin kaasibi’ ta kātu’ biyaan sila
IX
Dumagpak in adlaw kātu’ sila tumaykud
Misan lambung nila wayruun na maatud
Ha jantung tumasdik, luha’ mata umanud
Linduramdam nanamun pa Tuhan hiungsud
X
Ina’ Ama’ ta lasahun tuud mattan
Ayurahun sila sarta’ pahalgaan
Mulliyahun ta ha kagaus gausan
Bat wayruun susunan natu’ hawlihan
XI
Pa Tuhan daran ta pangayuan duwa’a
Bangmān taptap ha kakusug sin ginhawa
Ulung-kasi kanila sin Tuhan Allāh
Dayng dunya dagpak pa adlaw gana-gana
***
INA’, AMA’
English Translation By Warina Sushil A. Jukuy
I
Even we may roam north to south
Even scale until west to east
It’s rare to find love genuine
Like that of Mother-Father to their offspring
II
From the time we’re small until we’re grownups
Day and night they’d struggle sacrifice
Our father belabored to sustain us
At home our mother nurtured us
III
No matter nothing is left for them
As long there’s enough for their children
For us through thick and thin they bear with patience
Painful but they still smile, laugh as ever
IV
Their love and affection we hardly can repay
Even if the stars and the moon we give them
Our mother endured life and death defying moments
Thus, she is priceless as valued by our Deen
V
If in our custody they reach old age
Dare not trample on top of their head
Be not arrogant at them in our speech
Coz their heart is more than paper so sensitive
VI
We may not gladden them with diamonds and gems
We must take care of our good manners
Serve them while they have not departed earth
A great pious act is being good to them
VII
Us children to them must be humble
When they err don’t speak harshly at them
Take care of their feelings so they won’t bear heartaches
More than diamonds, gemstones value their honor
VIII
If you can afford it dote on them
Whatever they desire don’t get stingy
Seek medical attention whenever they fall ill
That’s how they are to us when we’re little
IX
Time will come they shall depart
Not even their shadow upon our sight
Our heart pulsates in our eyes flow tears
Yearning we feel for them to Allāh we surrender
X
Our Ina’ Ama’ we should devotedly love
Nurture them as well value them we must
Honor bless them to our capacity
So in the end we may feel no regrets
XI
To Allāh for them we constantly supplicate
That may they be as ever consistently strong and healthy
Mercy and Love for them by Allāh
From this world and the Hereafter someday.
***