TAUSUG IN DOHA: Ina’, Ama’

By
Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano
-
Princess Tulawie-Suhuri lovingly looks on from behind as her husband, Sulu Board Member Al-Minzhen M. Suhuri lifts their firstborn child, Al-Zarqan T. Suhuri, at sunset along the beach of Tumangas in Parang, Sulu. Photo by Allyza Fedia Tulawie Tulawie.

I

Misan ta pa lunsulun in uttara’ sātan
Lumaus kita sambil sadlupan subangan
Mahunit na makalawag paglasa mattan
Biya’ lasa sin Ina’ Ama’ pa kaanakan  

II

Dayng kaasibi’ pa limaggu’ na kita 
Düwm adlaw sila nag buluk-binasa na 
Ama’ ta nag usāha ipag napaka
Ha bāy hi Ina’ ta kātu’ nag ayura

III

Misan wayruun makapin kanila
Bangman ha kaanakan nila awn da 
Haggut pasu’ siyandalan ha sabab ta
Misan ma ul-ul, masi uyum katawa 

IV

Kasilasa kātu’ mahunit tuud tungbasan 
Misan ta dīhil kanila in bituun bulan
Ina’ natu’ kabuhi’-kamatay in tiyatasan 
Hangkanna sin agāma in siya hiyalgaan 

V

Bang sila ha lauman ta abutan sin kalaas
Pa babaw sin uw nila ayaw kita gumindas 
Himumungan ta kanila ayaw makataas
Sabab pangatayan nila maguya’ dayng kātas

VI

Ha di’ ta sila mapaküwg sin intan kumala’
Pangaddatan marayaw subay maparihala’
Mag bakti’ kanila bābā waypa nalalawa’
Dayaw kanila ibādat yan landu’ dakula’

VII

Kita anak kanila subay magpatibaba’
Ayaw sila pahitan bang maka hinang salla’ 
Pangatayan nila ayaran ta ha mangdā’-dā’
Martabbat halgaan labi dayng intan kumala’ 

VIII

Bang makagaus pārulun ta sila duwa 
Ayaw pag ikutan sin kanapsuhan nila 
Bang sila dagpakan sakit paubatan ta 
Sin kaasibi’ ta kātu’ biyaan sila

IX

Dumagpak in adlaw kātu’ sila tumaykud
Misan lambung nila wayruun na maatud  
Ha jantung tumasdik, luha’ mata umanud
Linduramdam nanamun pa Tuhan hiungsud 

X

Ina’ Ama’ ta lasahun tuud mattan
Ayurahun sila sarta’ pahalgaan 
Mulliyahun ta ha kagaus gausan 
Bat wayruun susunan natu’ hawlihan 

XI

Pa Tuhan daran ta pangayuan duwa’a
Bangmān taptap ha kakusug sin ginhawa
Ulung-kasi kanila sin Tuhan Allāh
Dayng dunya dagpak pa adlaw gana-gana 

***

INA’, AMA’ 
English Translation By Warina Sushil A. Jukuy 

I

Even we may roam north to south 
Even scale until west to east
It’s rare to find love genuine 
Like that of Mother-Father to their offspring

II

From the time we’re small until we’re grownups
Day and night they’d struggle sacrifice
Our father belabored to sustain us 
At home our mother nurtured us

III

No matter nothing is left for them 
As long there’s enough for their children
For us through thick and thin they bear with patience
Painful but they still smile, laugh as ever

IV

Their love and affection we hardly can repay
Even if the stars and the moon we give them 
Our mother endured life and death defying moments
Thus, she is priceless as valued by our Deen

V

If in our custody they reach old age 
Dare not trample on top of their head
Be not arrogant at them in our speech 
Coz their heart is more than paper so sensitive 

VI

We may not gladden them with diamonds and gems
We must take care of our good manners
Serve them while they have not departed earth
A great pious act is being good to them

VII

Us children to them must be humble
When they err don’t speak harshly at them
Take care of their feelings so they won’t bear heartaches
More than diamonds, gemstones value their honor

VIII

If you can afford it dote on them
Whatever they desire don’t get stingy
Seek medical attention whenever they fall ill
That’s how they are to us when we’re little

IX

Time will come they shall depart 
Not even their shadow upon our sight
Our heart pulsates in our eyes flow tears
Yearning we feel for them to Allāh we surrender

X

Our Ina’ Ama’ we should devotedly love 
Nurture them as well value them we must
Honor bless them to our capacity
So in the end we may feel no regrets

XI

To Allāh for them we constantly supplicate 
That may they be as ever consistently strong and healthy 
Mercy and Love for them by Allāh  
From this world and the Hereafter someday.

***

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR