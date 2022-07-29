TAUSUG IN DOHA: Ina’, Ama’

Princess Tulawie-Suhuri lovingly looks on from behind as her husband, Sulu Board Member Al-Minzhen M. Suhuri lifts their firstborn child, Al-Zarqan T. Suhuri, at sunset along the beach of Tumangas in Parang, Sulu. Photo by Allyza Fedia Tulawie Tulawie.

I

Misan ta pa lunsulun in uttara’ sātan

Lumaus kita sambil sadlupan subangan

Mahunit na makalawag paglasa mattan

Biya’ lasa sin Ina’ Ama’ pa kaanakan

II

Dayng kaasibi’ pa limaggu’ na kita

Düwm adlaw sila nag buluk-binasa na

Ama’ ta nag usāha ipag napaka

Ha bāy hi Ina’ ta kātu’ nag ayura

III

Misan wayruun makapin kanila

Bangman ha kaanakan nila awn da

Haggut pasu’ siyandalan ha sabab ta

Misan ma ul-ul, masi uyum katawa

IV

Kasilasa kātu’ mahunit tuud tungbasan

Misan ta dīhil kanila in bituun bulan

Ina’ natu’ kabuhi’-kamatay in tiyatasan

Hangkanna sin agāma in siya hiyalgaan

V

Bang sila ha lauman ta abutan sin kalaas

Pa babaw sin uw nila ayaw kita gumindas

Himumungan ta kanila ayaw makataas

Sabab pangatayan nila maguya’ dayng kātas

VI

Ha di’ ta sila mapaküwg sin intan kumala’

Pangaddatan marayaw subay maparihala’

Mag bakti’ kanila bābā waypa nalalawa’

Dayaw kanila ibādat yan landu’ dakula’

VII

Kita anak kanila subay magpatibaba’

Ayaw sila pahitan bang maka hinang salla’

Pangatayan nila ayaran ta ha mangdā’-dā’

Martabbat halgaan labi dayng intan kumala’

VIII

Bang makagaus pārulun ta sila duwa

Ayaw pag ikutan sin kanapsuhan nila

Bang sila dagpakan sakit paubatan ta

Sin kaasibi’ ta kātu’ biyaan sila

IX

Dumagpak in adlaw kātu’ sila tumaykud

Misan lambung nila wayruun na maatud

Ha jantung tumasdik, luha’ mata umanud

Linduramdam nanamun pa Tuhan hiungsud

X

Ina’ Ama’ ta lasahun tuud mattan

Ayurahun sila sarta’ pahalgaan

Mulliyahun ta ha kagaus gausan

Bat wayruun susunan natu’ hawlihan

XI

Pa Tuhan daran ta pangayuan duwa’a

Bangmān taptap ha kakusug sin ginhawa

Ulung-kasi kanila sin Tuhan Allāh

Dayng dunya dagpak pa adlaw gana-gana

***

INA’, AMA’

English Translation By Warina Sushil A. Jukuy

I

Even we may roam north to south

Even scale until west to east

It’s rare to find love genuine

Like that of Mother-Father to their offspring

II

From the time we’re small until we’re grownups

Day and night they’d struggle sacrifice

Our father belabored to sustain us

At home our mother nurtured us

III

No matter nothing is left for them

As long there’s enough for their children

For us through thick and thin they bear with patience

Painful but they still smile, laugh as ever

IV

Their love and affection we hardly can repay

Even if the stars and the moon we give them

Our mother endured life and death defying moments

Thus, she is priceless as valued by our Deen

V

If in our custody they reach old age

Dare not trample on top of their head

Be not arrogant at them in our speech

Coz their heart is more than paper so sensitive

VI

We may not gladden them with diamonds and gems

We must take care of our good manners

Serve them while they have not departed earth

A great pious act is being good to them

VII

Us children to them must be humble

When they err don’t speak harshly at them

Take care of their feelings so they won’t bear heartaches

More than diamonds, gemstones value their honor

VIII

If you can afford it dote on them

Whatever they desire don’t get stingy

Seek medical attention whenever they fall ill

That’s how they are to us when we’re little

IX

Time will come they shall depart

Not even their shadow upon our sight

Our heart pulsates in our eyes flow tears

Yearning we feel for them to Allāh we surrender

X

Our Ina’ Ama’ we should devotedly love

Nurture them as well value them we must

Honor bless them to our capacity

So in the end we may feel no regrets

XI

To Allāh for them we constantly supplicate

That may they be as ever consistently strong and healthy

Mercy and Love for them by Allāh

From this world and the Hereafter someday.

***