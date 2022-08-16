TURNING POINT: The Truth about Conflict

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 16 Aug) – Conflict was not planned by Jesus when He came to the world, but results from His coming: He becomes a threat to those in power and authority; He pricks their comfort, thus, their cunning adverse reaction.



Conflict always comes in when there is a clash between the good and the bad; what is right and wrong. Jesus embodies all the goodness of God; that’s why His coming would not bring peace but conflict, divisiveness and fragmentation everywhere – in the family, in an organization or society at large. There will be conflict in His name.



Expect, therefore, conflict when a parent disciplines his erring son in the ways of the Lord; it disrupts his ill-desired wayward life. Conflict always happens when you try to right a wrong. There would always be adverse response.



Conflict in the family or in organization should not be encouraged because it is unproductive, costly and burdensome. It should, at first instance, be nipped in the bud because the fruit of conflict is anger, hatred, pain and sorrow that destroy the peace within each one of us and around us. It is toxic, a poison that should be removed from our system for us to heal, and for a broken relationship to get fixed and restored.



In no way is conflict a blessing to us unless or until truth triumphs over and frees us from evil and raises us into better, not bitter, persons: wiser, more discerning, more sensitive and compassionate, and more responsible.



Expect conflict and retribution when you stand against excesses of all kinds, when you stand for what is right.



For instance, when you speak the truth, against the abuses of those in power, you could be slandered, shamed, red-tagged and caged.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)