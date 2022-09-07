NOMAD VERSES: Sanctuary

When all that’s left

are framed memories

on the wall,

the soul seeks joy

in saddest places.

There’s bliss in chasinedmoon

the scent of wild wind

and rain along deserted paths,

past the smiles of peasants

outside their weary huts.



This journey never may end.

Yet there’s no returning

to where candles

stand dead in the dark.

Their fickle flicker

offers no solace

in that temple

of forgotten prayers,

a haven of pains

love paid homage to.



Find me there

where the echo

of sacred vows remains,

where your touch

shaped my being,

where the leaves rustled

to the music of your coming,

and the earth swayed

to the mute steps

of your soft leaving.



(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)