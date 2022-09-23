THINK TALK: On Humanity and Being Human

MATALAM, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 23 September) – Humanity, and its many dimensions, is probably the most interesting subject any print, broadcast and the social media can have. In the same token human development should be the ultimate goal of any developmental efforts. However, with man’s desires for his total development and that of his neighbors, there are always those who will be left out in the process for reasons only the Almighty Creator is privy with.

Interestingly, the Almighty God mentioned in the Holy Qur’an (49:13) why He had intended mankind, His favorite creation, to be different from one another. “O mankind, indeed we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you.”

God (Allah) created all people from Adam and Eve and made them in different nationalities, cultures, races, and faiths to compete and cooperate together for the prosperity of mankind. Apart from our nationalities, color and creed, God also distinguished us from one another in terms of our physical appearance, social and economic status. He had made some of us strong and endowed with more material blessings while He made others mean and weak.

But why does God allow this to happen? Is He unfair, unjust and plays favoritism? NO. Despite all these, He is a just, all-knowing and loving God. He made us different from one another so that we get interested in our differences and in the process we learn how to be just and fair given our own social class, economic status and political rank.

Please know that all these differences will always be there because, God in His infinite wisdom, made all of these as a form of test. If you are powerful, rich and famous, you are tested with that high “privilege.” You pass the test when you are able to use that “privilege” to make others feel comfortable, loved and assured of your support and protection. You fail the test when you do the opposite, as in, you take advantage of those “privilege” and use it to malign and oppress the mean and weak.

When you are poor, mean and weak, you pass the test when you do not desire the downfall of the strong, rich and powerful and blame no one as to why you are what you are. You fail the test when you unjustly take the possessions of the rich and powerful without their knowledge and permission. Thus, our differences are the tests God has designed to measure our steadfastness, piety and compassion.

On one occasion in the not-so-distant past, I felt I was tested by the Almighty and All-knowing God. I was among a three-member Board of Judges for a cultural show in our hometown, and as usual, we were served with delicious foods more than what we can consume. After eating, a man approached me and asked if he can take the leftovers for his pet cats and dogs. Realizing that there were many leftovers, I looked around and saw several dirty, hungry children. I said to the man: “You may collect the leftovers later.”

I approached the children, washed their hands and led them to the food table. I realized how hungry they were by the way they gobbled up the foods in no time at all. I enjoyed the sight. It was so touching and fulfilling to see those kids feed on food, which they may have only tasted for the first time in their lives.

Children of indigent families were invited to partake the foods served to the guests. MindaNews photo by Maugan P. Mosaid

From that time on, I said to myself: “while I love my pet dogs and cats, those hungry children shall be fed first. There will always be leftovers anyway.”

Afterwards, I rushed to the bathroom to hide the fact that I had to wipe out some tears. I didn’t know they had sympathized with me.

At any given moment, one can choose to do good, in remarkable ways, if he is discerning and sees the signs of God around him.

Thank you Lord for giving me this one golden opportunity to make me feel I was so human and for making me realize that Your other creations need me at some moments in time.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maugan P. Mosaid holds a doctorate degree in rural development. He is a freelance writer, planning consultant, and teaches Statistics and Methods of Research in the graduate school. He can be contacted at mauganmosaid6@gmail.com)