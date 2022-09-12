TRIBUTE: Dagway Sa Katahoman, Mithi Sa Kadakilaan

(Pasidungog-Dayeg kang Nelia Sancho, Bayani ug Kampiyon sa Kawsa sa Kababayen-an, Dakbayan sa Davao, 8 September 2022)

Mahimayaong pagtimbaya kang Nelia Sancho!

Sa iyang duha ka anak, si AK ug si Anna!

Sa iyang mga igsuon ug tanang kaparyentehan!

Ug mainitong pagbati sa tanang molupyo sa tibuok katilingban—

mga kababayen-an ug kalalakin-an—tanang miila ug nagdalayeg

sa bililhong hiyas nga gihambin ni Nelia isip manlalaban ug

kampiyon sa kawsa batok sa tanang dagway sa inhustisya

ug pagyatak sa mga tawhanong katungod sa katawhan, hilabina

sa hut-ong sa kababayen-an…mahadiin-diin mang suok sa kalibotan.

Misalapid akong dila nga nagkapulikig hagpat og mga pulong

ug mga tudling arang ikagtagik og usa ka hamiling balak

nga pahinungod sa usa ka talagsaong babaye nga naglukdog

korona sa katahoman ug, labaw sa tanan, kansang

baruganan nagbandila sa mithing halangdon ug diwang

makitawhanon. . . ang Kawsa sa Feminismo!



Ang kalit kaayong pagtaliwan ni Nelia nakapugwat sa tanan!

Nakapatakilpo sa atong balatian! Nakapalugmawg init nga luha

sa atong mga mata! Dihadiha gianod atong panumdoman ngadto

sa nanglabayng mga higayon kanus-a ato siyang gikasalo

sa mga ginagmay ug dinagkong pakigbisog alang sa katumanan

sa kawsa sa demokrasya, katarungan ug kagawasan.

Atong gibalikan og taak ang mga dalandalan diin may nangigdal

nga mga lusok sa singot, luha ug dugo. . .niadtong mga yugto

sa atong kasaysayan nga labing mabangis ug mapintas! — kanus-a

ang mga sa kuko sa pasismo. . . ang mga ngipon sa Balaod Militar

mitidlom og lawom sa kasingkasing sa katilingbang Pilipinhon.



Daghan kanato ang nahangkab sa nagbangangang baba sa bilanggoan,

dili layo sa mga luna nga gibugdo-bugdo sa mga dangoyngoy ug tiyabaw sa mga inahang gilangkatan sa mga salingsing sa ilang kasingkasing —

ang mga gipang-salbeyds sa mga tampalasan!

Nakauban ko si Nelia sa bilanggoan sa Camp Bagong Diwa sa Bicutan.

Ning iyang takulahawng pagbiya midalikyat sa akong handurawan ang

iyang di-masaypang tingog ug katawa, nanglusot sa mga rehas, kasikbit sa singgit sa guwardiya’g “Headcount!” sa di pa sirhan ang mga gate ug pultahan sa naglumbayng mga bilding sa prison compound. Gidapit akong panumdoman niadtong miapil si Nelia sa drama ni Aurelio Tolentino nga Kahapon , Ngayon at Bukas – diin si Behn Cervantes ang nagdirek ug siya si Nelia ang nagdala sa papel nga Inangbayan. Makahinuklog handomon ug

makahadla sa isipan. Kay sa adlaw sa pasundayag—usa ka adlawng Dominggo —gihugopan og daghan kaayong mga bisita ang bilanggoan..! Kay tiaw moy usa ka Behn Cervantes ang director ug usa ka international beauty ang bidang artista?! Nga labihan ka angayan sa iyang papel nga Inangbayan!?

Karon…gibilin kanato ang iyang mahimayaong handumanan nga angay isangyaw sa tibuok wanang sa kasingkasing ug kalag sa tanang katawhan

ang mithi sa iyang kadakilaan.

Mabuhay and handumanan ni Nelia Sancho. . .!

Mabuhay ug motunhay sa tanang panahon ang gisanglit

ug gisaulog sa iyang kinabuhi dinhi sa kalibotan. . .!

Mabuhay ang Mithi ug Kawsa sa Feminismo . . .!

—

English translation



TRIBUTE: Icon of beauty, Ideal of Noble Greatness

Don Pagusara

(All Honor and Praise for Nelia Sancho, Heroine and Champion of the Cause for Women’s Liberation at the Brokenshire Chapel, Davao City on 8 September 2022)

Glorious salutation to Nelia Sancho!

To her two children, AK and Anna!

To her siblings and all her relations!

And warm greetings to all the people of the land!—

all the women and men –- who recognize and applaud

the precious virtues embraced by Nelia Sancho as advocate

and champion of the cause that combat all forms of injustice

and trampling of human rights, especially of women’s rights…

wherever they occur in any corner of the world.

My tongue garbles in furious search for suitable words and

phrases to be woven into the rhyme and rhythm of her nobility,

thence to serve as tribute to the rare wonder of a woman

who carries on her head a crown of feminine pulchritude,

but most of all, whose world outlook banners a noble ideal

and a heart for humanity . . . the cause of Women’s Liberation.

The suddenness of Nelia’s passing jolted us all in uneasy surprise!

Pushed our hearts headlong to pain! Pumped hot tears into our eyes!

And forthrightly we are drifted to remembrances of past moments

when she and we were together in link-armed stance against small

and great battles for the triumph of democracy, justice and liberty.

Our thoughts trekked back on footpaths strewn with teardrops, sweat and

bloodstains … in those periods in our history fraught with pitfalls and deaths!

When the claws of tyranny and the fangs of Martial Rule dug deep wounds

Into the heart of the Filipino nation. Countless among us were gulped by

the wide-opened mouths of prisonhouses, not far from spaces rendered into

hillocks by the shrill cries and piercing moans of mothers whose beloved

and darling ones were ripped off their breasts—they who were “salvaged”

by the barbarous agents of the State!

Nelia was among us political detainees at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan.

This, her sudden passing away brings back live memories of her unmistakable

voice and laughter, filtered through window grilles, just a few minutes away

from the prison guard’s throaty shout of “headcount” announcing the shutting

of doors and gates of the prisonhouse for another restless night. I recall with

awe the prisonlife episode when Nelia was invited to be part of a stage production

of Aurelio Tolentino’s “Kahapon, Ngayon at Bukas” – which was directed by

Behn Cervantes and which featured Nelia as the lead role— Inangbayan.



Oh, what an awespiring and heartening event to reminisce. For on the day

of its stage presentation—which was a Sunday — the prison mess hall turned

teatro could hardly accommodate the big crowd of visitors who came to watch.

And why not? It was no joke to have a Behn Cervantes as director and an

International beauty as the star actress?!—who was only too fit and equal

to the role of Inangbayan.

Now. . .we are left with a legacy of her glorious remembrance that needs to be proclaimed wide and long in the realm of everyone’s soul as an ideal of noble greatness.

Long live Nelia Sancho’s glorious remembrance . . . !

Long live for all times her exemplary deeds and humane concerns

celebrated by her earthly life sojourn. . . !

Long live her Ideals and Cause for Women’s Liberation . . . !