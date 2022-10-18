NOMAD VERSES: I am

Come sit around

the fire with me.

No, I won’t tell you

of my travels and travails.

My story is not one

of words and images, nor

of endings and beginnings.

I may not even have

any story at all.

My soul journeys in circles

with the wind,

flows with the rivers,

blossoms and withers

with the flowers,

appears and fades

with the rainbows.

I am both fairy and sorcerer,

a hermit that prays

a warrior that slays.

I wish to dance with angels

and drink with demons.

There is no pleasure

in the purely divine.

I am a prison

of many beings.

I am both empty and full,

a crowd in my solitude,

a sage one moment,

and a fool the next,

a child at play

in the morning,

an old man

rocking the chair

when twilight comes.

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying-hard poet.)