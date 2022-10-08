TAUSUG IN DOHA: Life is what we make it

DOHA (MindaNews, 08 October 2022) — Occasionally, whenever I get exhausted in life, I contemplate the everyday life of the “true” leaders who genuinely serve their respective people and communities.

When I think about them, I say to myself, if I were in their shoes, could I handle the storm that hits me every day?

Can they still have a restful sleep at night amidst the day-to-day predicaments that they are obliged to carry steadfastly and handle efficiently?

Have they been able to adequately deal with all the issues of their people and communities? How?

Amidst the regular hectic schedules they have had, how do they manage their precious time for themselves, families, loved ones, and people?

Well, the best thing about them is that even if they are mentally and physically exhausted to think about all the problems of the people and communities they serve, they are not alone.

Apart from having advisers in various areas of expertise who can give them sound pieces of advice on certain matters, they also have enough resources such as budgets for quick and effective implementation of solutions to every problem be it natural or man-made.

Nevertheless, since leaders are also human beings, they can never escape mental and physical exhaustion. Not to mention they also have their problems in life.

True leaders are admirable because they have been bestowed by the Almighty Allah with the extraordinary capability to carry heavy loads for thousands of people; including problems that are created by the barbaric members of the society who don’t have any other good things to do than to create chaos for the people and in the communities.

Amazingly, leaders do not simply deal with man-made problems and come up with appropriate solutions. Likewise, disasters such as floods caused by heavy rains, severe storms, earthquakes, fires, and many more are also tough problems that leaders have to deal with effectively.

Indeed, as our position soars, our knowledge grows, so does our responsibility. This is an indisputable fact. Leaders have responsibilities that are tremendous as mountains and as deep as oceans.

Our agonies may oftentimes be stressful, heavy to bear, and frightening to confront. How much more when the burdens we bear are doubled or tripled, thinking of other people’s agonies just like leaders do? We would be like magma trying to escape through the crater’s volcano.

Gratefully, Almighty Allah would not send trials beyond our capabilities. The tests He sends are always commensurate with our ability as individuals. Undeniably, money would be among the means to solve a lot of difficulties in life. Fortunate for some who may have the means but unfortunate for those who don’t.

This contemplation makes me feel grateful and happy to think that I am not the only one who struggles with the difficult challenges of daily life.

However, I wonder why some people enjoy making problems that would cause disaster in their lives. However, when they get overwhelmed by the consequences of the problems they create, they don’t even know how to deal with them.

The worst thing is that the shitty life they created would implicate and seriously affect their innocent families, loved ones, and other people around them. This would even cause mental, emotional, physical, and financial catastrophe for people around them who want nothing more than to live peacefully. It is just so frustrating!

Personally, unless the problems come into our lives naturally, we have no choice but to face them. But to create problems that eventually would complicate our lives and others’; that shouldn’t be the case. As the saying goes, “be part of the solution, not part of the problem.”

Whenever we’re in a certain situation of life

being woeful,

crying,

depressed,

problematic,

or whatever agony be we’re experiencing

at the moment:

Remember we’re not alone!

Surely lots of people out there

are just like us!

We may not see each other

but we’re on the same wavelength!

So cheers! Take it easy!

Let’s just pray and be firm!

Today maybe gloomy

yet tomorrow will be sunny!

But in reality, it would just repeat

over and over again

Just like winter,

spring, summer, and fall!

Twilight is never a cul-de-sac.

It is the cul-de-sac that is the twilight!



