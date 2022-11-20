TAUSUG IN DOHA:  I Thank you, O Qatar! 

You are like rain that Allah sends to gently bathe the land
Quenched, droughty soil as you fall upon them softens
Through your lovely touch, many throne plants flourished
Its nourishing fruits by so many have been reaped
Plentiful flowers upon your blessed bosom have blossomed beautifully
Elated, butterflies on your splendid hued petals frolic, flit to play
Your ambiance is a solace to those who feel blue
From sunrise to sunset, amidst darkest skies,
secured and safe we feel
wherever we are around you
Never have we ever felt neglected
cause you made us feel you truly care
You do your best to look after us the best you can,
that sometimes it’s even GRATIS whenever we get ill
When Covid-19 hugged the world
making us anxious and frightened,
you stood up for us the way a mother does
for her family so dear
You even assured us things are
under control
that we would be safe despite
pandemic threat hovering
Though we are not your own born children
Yet it’s inside your generous home
where we found our second home
away from home!
You made us feel that we have a mother
who unconditionally loves and cares for us
even if from our cherished family
we are miles away forlorn
Fervently to Allah I beseech
to preserve you,
continue to bestow happiness
and prosperity upon you!
That may you be a source
of inspiration and strength
for all humanity!
Indeed, you’re so thoughtful and rare
So how can I not love you
and be ever grateful
to Allah for thee?
Thus, Alhamdu Lillah,
I thank thee, O our Qatar!
Thou shine and glisten upon us all
amazingly like the moon and stars
amidst the darkest skies!
(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar).