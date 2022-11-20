TAUSUG IN DOHA:  I Thank you, O Qatar! 

You are like rain that Allah sends to gently bathe the land

Quenched, droughty soil as you fall upon them softens

Through your lovely touch, many throne plants flourished

Its nourishing fruits by so many have been reaped

Plentiful flowers upon your blessed bosom have blossomed beautifully

Elated, butterflies on your splendid hued petals frolic, flit to play

Your ambiance is a solace to those who feel blue

From sunrise to sunset, amidst darkest skies,

secured and safe we feel

wherever we are around you

Never have we ever felt neglected

cause you made us feel you truly care

You do your best to look after us the best you can,

that sometimes it’s even GRATIS whenever we get ill

When Covid-19 hugged the world

making us anxious and frightened,

you stood up for us the way a mother does

for her family so dear

You even assured us things are

under control

that we would be safe despite

pandemic threat hovering

Though we are not your own born children

Yet it’s inside your generous home

where we found our second home

away from home!

You made us feel that we have a mother

who unconditionally loves and cares for us

even if from our cherished family

we are miles away forlorn



Fervently to Allah I beseech

to preserve you,

continue to bestow happiness

and prosperity upon you!

That may you be a source

of inspiration and strength

for all humanity!

Indeed, you’re so thoughtful and rare

So how can I not love you

and be ever grateful

to Allah for thee?

Thus, Alhamdu Lillah,

I thank thee, O our Qatar!

Thou shine and glisten upon us all

amazingly like the moon and stars

amidst the darkest skies!

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar).