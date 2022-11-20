TAUSUG IN DOHA:  I Thank you, O Qatar! 

By
Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano
-

You are like rain that Allah sends to gently bathe the land
Quenched, droughty soil as you fall upon them softens
Through your lovely touch, many throne plants flourished
Its nourishing fruits by so many have been reaped

Plentiful flowers upon your blessed bosom have blossomed beautifully
Elated, butterflies on your splendid hued petals frolic, flit to play
Your ambiance is a solace to those who feel blue
From sunrise to sunset, amidst darkest skies, 
secured and safe we feel 
wherever we are around you

Never have we ever felt neglected 
cause you made us feel you truly care
You do your best to look after us the best you can, 
that sometimes it’s even GRATIS whenever we get ill

When Covid-19 hugged the world 
making us anxious and frightened, 
you stood up for us the way a mother does 
for her family so dear

You even assured us things are 
under control
that we would be safe despite 
pandemic threat hovering

Though we are not your own born children
Yet it’s inside your generous home 
where we found our second home 
away from home!

You made us feel that we have a mother 
who unconditionally loves and cares for us 
even if from our cherished family 
we are miles away forlorn 

Fervently to Allah I beseech 
to preserve you,
continue to bestow happiness 
and prosperity upon you!
That may you be a source 
of inspiration and strength 
for all humanity!

Indeed, you’re so thoughtful and rare
So how can I not love you 
and be ever grateful 
to Allah for thee?

Thus, Alhamdu Lillah,
I thank thee, O our Qatar! 
Thou shine and glisten upon us all 
amazingly like the moon and stars 
amidst the darkest skies!

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar). 

