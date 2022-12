The panes froze

as I turned

for a last glimpse

of wasted bliss

and caged pain.

In the gathering dusk

that held a knife

to my shadow,

the cold rain

patted my shoulders,

as if begging me

to never forget.

Yet, to remember

is to suffer.

Memory is a prison.

So let the heart

dwell in silence,

the eloquence of loss,

the graveyard of grief.

There, it shall again

with life pulsate.

Redmoon

14 December 2022

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)