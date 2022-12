I want poems

that drown the noise of battles

lines written beneath

trees crowned with fireflies

I want poems

written beside pyres for heretics

on crimson pavements

in lonely prisons

I want poems

that flow like hemlock

down the veins of tyranny

a poison for despots

I want poems

that weave threads

of fear and despair

into a tapestry of dreams

Redmoon

30 December 2022

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)