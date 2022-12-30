TURNING POINT: Is the Filipino Worth Dying for?

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 30 December) – The May 9, 2022 presidential election was a life-defining event of the nation. The people were to choose between a proven performer and a non-performer; between truth and lies.

A macabre thing happened: 31 million chose a non-performer and accepted peddled lies as truth. The bloodline and namesake of the ousted corrupt dictator, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., took the palace and is now calling the shots.

On that fateful day, all hope for change was dashed unto the rock of disappointment, frustration and despair. In fact, as a consequence, a furious advocacy is making rounds in the social media, that is, to stop assistance to the victims of calamities; to end altruistic helps, like the community pantry, to the poor and hungry – to leave the responsibility and concern to the government they have chosen.

The many who are now complaining about the high prices of fuel and basic commodities, lack of livelihood opportunities, and inept government services, are only themselves to blame: their misery is their choice. They got what they rightly deserve and don’t deserve any sympathy.

Although, I don’t entirely agree with said advocacy, its underlying message that the Filipino is not worth dying for is greatly tempting.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)