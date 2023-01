My spirit sings

with the rage of ancient rivers

and the howling of timeless wind

My heart finds solace

in the glow of Moon

I embrace the dark in my sleep

relish the fears in my dreams

and enjoy as gift each waking

There is always peace

in knowing that the world

goes on and on

that its mystery is everything

and we are nothing

Redmoon, 12 January 2023

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)