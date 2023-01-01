PEACETALK: 2022 was a momentous year for the peace process 

(New Year’s message of Sec. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation And Unity)

01 January 2023

On behalf of the men and women of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the Filipino people and citizens across the globe as we welcome the New Year.

Indeed, 2022 was a momentous year for the comprehensive Philippine peace process. Under the Marcos Administration’s banner of unity, we were able to achieve major milestones as we continued to push forward the nation’s peace agenda through the Five-Point Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Agenda.

Last year, we saw the reunification of the country’s major Moro fronts, the more aggressive roll-out of our local peace engagement efforts; the continuing transformation of former combatants, and the strengthening of partnerships with academic institutions in order to better mainstream peace education in the basic and higher education sectors. These are just some of the initial gains.

What has been crucial to the successful implementation of our peacebuilding interventions is the high level of support coming from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. who has vowed to fulfill the national government’s commitments under all signed peace agreements throughout the country.

As the country celebrates the new year, the OPAPRU is committed, more than ever, to sustain and build on the gains of the Philippine peace process by learning from the lessons of the past and applying these to our current and future peace initiatives.

We would therefore like to call on all our peace partners and stakeholders to continue supporting our agency, as we work together to realize our collective vision of achieving a just and lasting peace to all Filipinos and the nation.

Once again, a Happy New Year to all, and may this occasion bring us greater peace, prosperity and progress.