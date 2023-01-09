TAUSUG IN DOHA: Dayang Ku

I

Ha waktu kaw kiyakitaan

Pangatayan ku nahaylan

Jimunjung pa Tuhan daran

Bangmayan kaw masuratan

II

Ha katigidlüman sin düwm

Sahaya bulan, bituun

Hibuk sin sampuwak alun

Pangatayan ha laum uyum

III

Sumping kaw, sumping manisan

Warna’ mu kaiibugan

Tarasul kaw iban daman

Uyum mu bāngaw ha āyan

IV

Ina’, ama’ ku diya isun

Pa māas mu kaw maksurun

Pag addat in paunahun

Aturan Islam agarun

V

In halga’ mu kauūgan

Labi dayng kumala’ intan

Tanda’ lasa kaymu mattan

Kamaruwan mu ayaran

VI

Misan kaw dayang bituun

Tuyuan ta kaw abutun

Misan kaw dagat maalun

Saddiya ta kaw languyun

***

English translation by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy:

My Dearly Beloved

I

The moment I lay sight on you

O how my heart is enthralled

Time and again my Lord I beseech

That thou shall be my fated mate.

II

In the darkness of the night

Illumined by the moon, stars alight

Music is the crashing waves

Reviving this smile in my heart.

III

Thou art a flower, a blooming exotic flower

Thy vibrant glow they greatly covet

Your beauty itself my poem and rhyme

Thy smile my rainbow in the sky!

IV

With my mother, father I confabulate

Through your parents myself I humbly present

To revere thee be put forth first

In obeisance to the Islamic tenets.

V

Your worth indeed is dearly priceless

Than any diamonds or precious gems

Proof of my love truly manifests

Thy purity I have kept chaste

VI

Even if you be a star my darling dearest

However distant I shall strive to reach

Be you an ocean of tempestuous seas

I dare swim you even if my life I risk to death.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar).