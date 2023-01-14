TAUSUG IN DOHA: Iyanyaman Hyablunan Byugsayan

(with English translation)
I
Dukka’ sitta lupaha
Mag lami-lami kita
Mamilang magkahawa
Ha Baluy Laminusa
II
Bang in kabuhi’ humunit
Atura in Pīs Siyābit
Iyanyam yan landu’ sigpit
Kamdus di’ ma-ūs magirit
III
In Habul Tyahian
Maidlap biya’ intan
Malugay hiyablunan
Maablak in patuwnan
IV
Uyum kaw ampa manis
Biya’ Būd Tumantangis
Bang pangatayan mapanggis
Wayra salla’ tumangis
V
Sung na kita mamugsay
Maglangan susa-atay
Kasusahan nagla’say
Umanud tubig busay
***
English translation by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy:
Spun Woven Paddled
I
Toss all your sorrows to the wind
Let loose, have fun, unwind
Sit cross legged drink café
Nestled upon Baluy Laminusa we slump.
II
If life for you takes its tol
On Pis Syabit just gaze and mull
It’s woven in so dire straits
Its sturdiness thus won’t easily rip.
III
Look at that Habul Tyahian
Glittering like diamond aglow
Tediously stitched and thus twas spun
Its aftermath je ne sais quoi.
IV
Do smile alluringly to entice
Reflecting charms of Bud Tumantangis
Then if thy heart perhaps be grazed
It’s okay, don’t fret- if thou would weep.
V
Come let’s go out paddling
To lull and soothe our aching heartstrings
Oh how Melancholy is truly brimming
Like Waterfalls in torment cascading.