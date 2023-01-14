TAUSUG IN DOHA: Iyanyaman Hyablunan Byugsayan

(with English translation)

I

Dukka’ sitta lupaha

Mag lami-lami kita

Mamilang magkahawa

Ha Baluy Laminusa

II

Bang in kabuhi’ humunit

Atura in Pīs Siyābit

Iyanyam yan landu’ sigpit

Kamdus di’ ma-ūs magirit

III

In Habul Tyahian

Maidlap biya’ intan

Malugay hiyablunan

Maablak in patuwnan

IV

Uyum kaw ampa manis

Biya’ Būd Tumantangis

Bang pangatayan mapanggis

Wayra salla’ tumangis

V

Sung na kita mamugsay

Maglangan susa-atay

Kasusahan nagla’say

Umanud tubig busay

***

English translation by Warina Sushil A. Jukuy:

Spun Woven Paddled

I

Toss all your sorrows to the wind

Let loose, have fun, unwind

Sit cross legged drink café

Nestled upon Baluy Laminusa we slump.

II

If life for you takes its tol

On Pis Syabit just gaze and mull

It’s woven in so dire straits

Its sturdiness thus won’t easily rip.

III

Look at that Habul Tyahian

Glittering like diamond aglow

Tediously stitched and thus twas spun

Its aftermath je ne sais quoi.

IV

Do smile alluringly to entice

Reflecting charms of Bud Tumantangis

Then if thy heart perhaps be grazed

It’s okay, don’t fret- if thou would weep.

V

Come let’s go out paddling

To lull and soothe our aching heartstrings

Oh how Melancholy is truly brimming

Like Waterfalls in torment cascading.