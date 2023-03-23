TURNING POINT: Herd Immunity from Poverty and Depravity

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 23 March) – We have evidently attained herd immunity against COVID-19, one of the first to do so among nations, as indicated by the normalcy of our health system, and the business-as-usual disposition of the populace. It is not something to rejoice, however, because we have not attained herd immunity from grinding poverty. We are back to normal in fighting it with no vaccine in sight to help us.

In fact, the situation is getting worse. The raging corruption in government services spikes the prices of basic commodities – rice, sugar, onion and, even, salt, almost beyond the reach of the common wage earners. The fossil fuel crisis pushes us deeper into the quagmire.

If the present and our immediate future look bleak, credit that to our stupidity and dumb choice of people to lead us and run our government, whose competence and credibility are very much wanting.

For instance, our president who also has tasked himself as the food security czar of the country as concurrent Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, has not dented the food security issue that bedevils us. He of course makes promises here and there in addressing any problem like he’s still in the peak of the election campaign, as he also collects strings of promises in his international junkets.

The time is already to deliver not anymore to make promises to improve the lot of the Filipino.

It’s tax season again. Earlier, PBBM has the audacity to encourage the people to religiously pay their taxes but is mum on the long overdue billions of taxes the Marcos family owed to the government despite the mandamus of the Supreme Court. Ordinary people would squirm and grow cold in such an imbalance. But the calloused one may not even blink an eye.

How long shall the people agonize from poverty and such depravity?

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental, Philippines.)