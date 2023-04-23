BANGSAMORO SPEAKS: Eid’l Fitr: A Glimpse of the Past, Realization of the Present

Eid’l Fitr or what they call the Feast of Ramadan is one of the most important and special occasions in the Islamic religion. It is celebrated after a month-long of fasting.



When I was young I looked forward to the Eid’l Fitr celebration because there were many foods served during the occasion. I thought of Eid’l Fitr as a festivity where the family gathered and have sumptuous meals which is why it is one of the most anticipated occasions for Muslims.



But with the passage of time and the celebration of Eid’l Fitr year after year, I gradually realized the true essence of Eid’l Fitr. I finally learned that Eid’l Fitr is the day when we return to our origin without sin and dirt. It’s like we are back to where we started. We are reborn. Because in the month of Ramadan, we purify ourselves. We ask for forgiveness and guidance from the Lord [Allah]. We also do good things like conducting charity, reading the holy Quran, and giving Zakat (donation of a certain proportion of our wealth to charitable causes), among others.



After 30 days of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan and purifying ourselves, the Almighty Allah gave us this day, Eid’l Fitr, to start a new life, renew ourselves, and become a better version of ourselves as a person and Muslim believers. With the new chance given to us, we enjoy and celebrate the day of Eid’l Fitr.



I finally understand why Muslims look forward to Eid’l Fitr because not everyone gets to celebrate this day. Some go home to their creator in the middle of the month of Ramadan or the end of the month of Ramadan. Others don’t even have the opportunity to experience Ramadan. I think that’s how happy and excited Muslim believers are when they reach this most special day. Because of that, when Eid’l Fitr arrives, families prepare food, give grace to others, feed the less fortunate, and visit relatives and friends who they haven’t seen for a long time.



Now that I am mature, I started evaluating myself and I realize that there is no change in how I greet Eid’l Fitr every time it comes. To this day I greet it with excitement and great joy like when I was a child. The only difference is the perspective I had then and the perspective I have now because now I can finally see the essence and beauty of Eid’l Fitr. (MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Johaira N. Didatu works at the Philippine Information Agency-10 Lanao del Sur)