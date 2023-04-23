BANGSAMORO SPEAKS: Let us be Ambassadors of Peace

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 23 April) — Eidul Fitr 2023 or 1444 in the Islamic calendar is significant especially for all places that have been hosts to some Marawi siege survivors in 2017. Ramadan has shown the value of community and volunteerism when we are one with the poor who are hungry. Ramadan month through fasting indeed as a pillar of Islam inspires because we remember that Jesus also fasted . Let us be Ambassadors of peace as the Quran is a message for humanity. May we Muslims express ourselves through frienship with others even if only through a Smile.

We are grateful to Iligan City for allowing all mosques to practice Ramadan as best as we could through mosques worship throughout the night and post midnight . Thank you for sheltering us in hardship and post siege suffering even providing education. This is the first Eid celebration publicly done in Iligan said one of the organizers. Today this 2023 at the Iligan plaza, we update our push on advising legislative efforts to address the poor such as digital cash releases by Dswd for the indigent, solo parents, PWDs, even senior citizens.

In accomplishing our halal way of life, we reported lobbying efforts for Muslim minorities that have been submitted to senators such as the internally displaced persons (IDP) rights bill, Madrasah Bill, Mosque as a cultural center, Halal, Alive teacher salaries, Imams as peace worker Allowances and hijab Day bill. Such legislation also includes a recognition and allocation of the Muslim affairs office per local government unit (LGU) where there are considerable Muslim population . Most Muslims away from Bangsamoro are traders and vendors plying the markets.

We congratulate the One Piso Sadqa movement led by founding director BIR assistant Reg director Nasrollah Conding for leading this national movement and gathering an audience of 400 at the Iligan Plaza. Iligan City Guest speaker Mayor Freddie Siao was one of the few congresspersons then in 2020 who supported businesses to be open during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Let us be Ambassadors of Peace as the Quran is a message for humanity. We urge all Muslims to smile and greet all others to destroy stereotypes of danger and fear of them.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Samira Ali Gutoc-Tomawis, Ll.B., is co-founder of the Young Moro Professionals and the Ranao Rescue Team. She had earlier served as an assemblywoman of the Regional Legislative Assembly in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; was former director of the Al-Amanah Islamic Bank, Inc., and Marawi Resort Hotel, Inc. She was a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission who resigned in May 2017, days after the Marawi Siege started. She ran for Senator in 2019 and 2022)