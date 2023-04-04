KISSAH AND DAWAT: Basilan’s readiness noted in the Mary Joy 3 tragedy

ISABELA CITY (MindaNews / 4 April)—Just within hours after the Jolo-bound M/V Mary Joy 3 caught fire near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, social media was abuzz with entities who are at the scene to help, who were ready to help and who have extended provision to the distressed individuals from the ill-fated sea vessel.

The speed and efficiency exhibited by those from Basilan’s provincial and local governments is remarkable given that this tragedy occurred at night, in the fasting month of Ramadhan and the affected vessel just happened to catch fire in transit within Basilan’s territorial jurisdiction.

Hadji Muhtamad’s lady mayor, Arsina Kahing, was among those present at the scene, leading her local DRRM team, and mobilizing volunteers and local boats for rescue efforts. Although the sight of the ship ablaze was distressing, it was heartening to see locals hurrying to the scene just after completing their iftar and tarawih night prayers. As we observed Women’s Month in March, this lady mayor’s leadership during the disaster should serve as a reminder to anyone who doubts women’s capacity to lead in times of crisis!

As the hours passed, the number of rescued victims and distressed individuals continued to increase. It became clear that some had failed to jump to safety, while others had jumped too late. Those rescued victims were housed in a safe area while those in need of medical attention were transported to the local health facilities by the composite provincial DRRM team and that from Isabela City arrived to reinforce. The provincial and city officials led by Governor Jim Hataman and Mayor Sitti Djalia Hataman were at the pier to supervise the rescue relief efforts.

Engulfed by the spirit of generosity in the month of Ramadhan, these leaders led their team efficiently to rescue victims and distressed individuals, oblivious to the fact that they were not from their own constituency. The Basilan provincial and Isabela city governments took turn to provide meals and provided financial assistance as well, until those from the regional and national agencies arrived and ready to take charge.

Thereafter, it is also important to note that a critical incident stress debriefing (CISD) was immediately undertaken by a team led by Nagdilaab Foundation executive director Deddette Suacito for the city responders. I met Mam Deddette at the Provincial Capitol Monday morning and I learned this is still going on because they are conducting debrief at group and individual levels. While the provincial DRRMO continues to assist regional and national agencies to complete their retrieval operations.

These factors demonstrate Basilan’s preparedness to respond to disasters at sea. The situation could have been much worse, but the speed and efficiency of the local teams during the nighttime search and rescue efforts were truly heartening. The care and generosity shown by these teams help to restore trust in government.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Noor Saada is a Tausug of mixed ancestry—born in Jolo, Sulu, grew up in Tawi-Tawi, studied in Zamboanga and worked in Davao, Makati and Cotabato. He is a development worker and peace advocate, former Assistant Regional Secretary of the Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, currently working as an independent consultant and is a member of an insider-mediation group that aims to promote intra-Moro dialogue.)