KISSAH AND DAWAT: Exclusion of Sama People from BARMM Leadership: A Travesty of Democracy

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 12 April)— Let us get straight to the point—there is a noticeable absence of Sama participation in the leadership of BARMM. The Sinama-speaking population in BARMM is approximately 554,407, which is roughly 12.57% of the region’s population.

If we use this percentage to calculate Sama participation in the regional leadership, there should have been at least 10 Sama members out of the 88-seat Bangsamoro Transition Authority, and three to four Sama heads of office out of the 28 regional ministries, commissions, and similar offices. However, the excuse given for the lack of Sama representation is simply that it is not how the law is organized.

The absence of Sama representation in the 80-seat BTA and 28 Cabinet offices is alarming. It seems that Sama exclusion has become a political trend. The membership in the Council of Elders is now being posted and it seems this exclusion trend will continue, which raises questions about whether the Sama people are not aggressive or political enough, or whether they must wrestle to gain power.

This situation is Machiavellian, and it goes beyond ethnicity. It raises concerns about the fair application of the principles of Islamic Ikhwan (brotherhood) and shura (consultation). Is the exclusion of the Sama people justifiable as part of the ijma’ (consensus) of those in power? Is this the kind of Bangsamoro legacy we want to build?

Those in power must take a second look at this unfair situation. There is no inclusion and parity of esteem here. From any angle, it is clear now that more than half a million people with no leadership participation is a travesty of democracy, and it disenfranchises them.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Noor Saada is a Tausug of mixed ancestry—born in Jolo, Sulu, grew up in Tawi-Tawi, studied in Zamboanga and worked in Davao, Makati and Cotabato. He is a development worker and peace advocate, former Assistant Regional Secretary of the Department of Education in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, currently working as an independent consultant and is a member of an insider-mediation group that aims to promote intra-Moro dialogue.)