NOMAD VERSES: A manifesto of life

There’s no afterlife nor redemption.

All that would remain is our story.

Forget the holy books,

they vex our judgment.

Our lives, they follow

a finite line toward extinction.

There’s only the here and now.

Heaven or Hell is a choice we make

while we can still feel the wind,

touch the grass, dance in the rain,

and listen to the whisper of loved ones.

Don’t waste time on trivialities,

erecting egos, impressing strangers.

Envy not people with expensive cars,

luxury houses, and a hoard of jewelries.

Nor be obsessed with titles and entitlements.

Fame and fortune may corrupt the soul.

If there are people you should envy,

it’s the poets, musicians, artists, philosophers

they who are able to reach

deep into the human soul,

its capacity for goodness and greed,

for beauty and evil.

Avoid the blind crowd.

Never be charmed by the melody

that leads to Hamelin.

Relish the essence of being,

the scent of fields and meadows,

the coldness of the morning dew,

the magic of sunrise and sunset.

Celebrate your triumphs,

cry in your adversity.

Taste both the sweetness of victory

and the bitterness of defeat.

Life is always a cycle

of laughter and tears,

of rising and falling,

and struggling to rise again.

Go chase your dreams in a world

where dreaming is a crime.

Redmoon

18 April 2023

(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)