NOMAD VERSES: Home

I no longer see the giant tree

Still, the kapre, now homeless,

Makes me sleepless tonight

Or is it the tikbalang

With his fearsome snort?

This is the window from where

Rapunzel hangs loose her braid

At the witch’s command

Alas, in my room

Rests no Sleeping Beauty

Who may with a kiss awake

Out there in the now crowded yard

I again watch the medieval knights

Pleasing ladies and lords

With the thrusts of lances and swords

An arrow whizzes into the air

It must be from Henry

Who knows not where it falls

Just sing to me, Sire,

The Song of Hiawatha

As I lay on the grass

While The Little Prince

Smiles from the stars above

And drops a piece of cloud

For this drifty, moping child



Redmoon

29 April 2023



(Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet)