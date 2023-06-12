COMMENTARY (2): New Bayanihan – Relevance to National Unity and the Development of the Bayanihan Spirit

Filipino culture and values play a crucial role in fostering national unity and nurturing the development of the Bayanihan spirit. National unity refers to the sense of shared identity, purpose, and collective responsibility among Filipinos, transcending regional, ethnic, and socio-economic differences.

The values of hospitality and respect are foundational to building relationships and promoting harmony within a diverse society. Filipinos are known for their warm and welcoming nature, embracing others as part of their extended family. By valuing and embracing diversity, national unity can be strengthened, as every individual feels included and valued.

Close family ties are deeply ingrained in Filipino culture. The concept of pamilya extends beyond immediate family members to include extended relatives and even close friends. This strong sense of kinship fosters a support system that extends to the wider community. When faced with challenges, Filipinos come together as a collective, embodying the spirit of Bayanihan.

Religious faith is another integral aspect of Filipino culture. The majority of Filipinos may be diverse in their religious traditions, but their faith plays a significant role in shaping their values and actions. Religious teachings emphasize compassion, selflessness, and the importance of helping those in need. These values contribute to the development of the Bayanihan spirit, where individuals come together to assist and uplift one another.

Resiliency, or tibay ng loob, is a defining characteristic of Filipinos. Throughout history, the Filipino people have faced numerous challenges and adversities. Yet, they have displayed remarkable resilience, bouncing back and forging ahead. This resilience is rooted in the values of perseverance, determination, and optimism, which are crucial in building a unified nation.

Contribution to a Collective Sense of Purpose and Cooperation

Filipino cultural traits and values contribute to a collective sense of purpose and cooperation by promoting a shared vision for the betterment of society. The Bayanihan spirit, inspired by the Filipino tradition of communal work, exemplifies this cooperation. When faced with a common goal or a crisis, Filipinos readily come together to pool their resources, skills, and efforts.

The value of pakikipagkapwa-tao, or concern for others, encourages Filipinos to prioritize the welfare of the community over personal interests. This promotes a spirit of cooperation, as individuals recognize the interconnectedness of their actions and understand that their contributions can make a difference.

The value of malasakit, or empathy and compassion, also plays a significant role in fostering cooperation. Filipinos genuinely care for the well-being of their fellow citizens, particularly those who are vulnerable or marginalized. This empathy leads to collective action, as Filipinos strive to address social issues and uplift those in need.

Furthermore, the value of utang na loob, or a sense of gratitude and indebtedness, instills a sense of responsibility towards one’s community. Filipinos recognize the support they have received throughout their lives and feel compelled to pay it forward. This collective sense of responsibility fuels cooperation, as individuals work together to create a better future for the nation.

Being the heart and soul, Filipino culture and values provide a strong foundation for national unity and the development of the Bayanihan spirit. By embracing the values of hospitality, respect, close family ties, religious faith, resiliency, and the spirit of bayanihan, Filipinos can foster a collective sense of purpose and cooperation. These cultural traits, deeply embedded in the Filipino psyche, contribute to the building of a united and progressive nation.

Jef Menguin’s List of 30 Filipino Values

One of the most notable points that can be used to highlight the Bagong Bayanihan spirit can be exemplified by Jef Menguin, a renowned leadership consultant and speaker, who compiled a list of 30 Filipino values that encapsulate the essence of the Filipino character and mindset. These values reflect the cultural beliefs and practices that have been passed down through generations. By exploring some of these values we can note:

Bayanihan – This value represents the spirit of communal unity and cooperation, where individuals come together to help one another, especially in times of need.

Pamilya – Filipinos prioritize strong family ties and place a high value on the well-being and harmony of the family unit.

Pagkamaka-Diyos – This value emphasizes the importance of religious faith, with the majority of Filipinos being deeply religious and practicing believers.

Malasakit – It encompasses empathy, compassion, and genuine concern for the welfare of others, especially those who are less fortunate or in need.

Pagiging Matulungin – Filipinos are known for their helpful nature, always willing to lend a hand and assist others.

Pagmamahal sa Kapwa – Love for others, treating everyone with respect, kindness, and dignity, regardless of social status or background.

Hiya – A sense of shame or embarrassment is instilled in Filipinos as a way to uphold moral standards and maintain social harmony.

Utang na Loob – This value represents a deep sense of gratitude and indebtedness, where Filipinos feel obliged to reciprocate acts of kindness and support.

Paghanga sa mga Bayani – Filipinos have a great admiration and respect for heroes and role models who have made significant contributions to society.

Lakas ng Loob – It embodies courage, determination, and resilience in the face of challenges and adversity.

Shaping the Bayanihan Spirit and Narative

These values identified by Jef Menguin can be used as foundations to play a significant role in shaping the Bayanihan spirit and Narrative. The Bayanihan spirit, as mentioned earlier, represents the collective effort and cooperation of Filipinos in achieving common goals and overcoming obstacles. Let’s explore how some of these values contribute to the development of the Bayanihan spirit:

Bayanihan: The value of Bayanihan itself is at the core of the Bayanihan spirit. It promotes the idea of working together, pooling resources, and supporting one another, fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility.

Pamilya: Strong family ties provide a foundation for the Bayanihan spirit. The sense of care and support within families extends to the wider community, creating a collective mindset of helping and supporting others.

Malasakit: The value of empathy and compassion is crucial in fostering the Bayanihan spirit. By genuinely caring for the welfare of others, Filipinos are motivated to take action and provide assistance when needed.

Pagmamahal sa Kapwa: Love and respect for others contribute to a harmonious and inclusive society. The Bayanihan spirit thrives in an environment where individuals treat each other with kindness and understanding.

Values Crucial for National Unity

While all 30 values identified by Jef Menguin have their significance, some values are particularly crucial for national unity. Here are a few values that play a vital role in bringing Filipinos together and fostering a sense of unity:

Bayanihan: The spirit of communal unity and cooperation is essential in building a united nation, where individuals work together for the common good.

Pagkamaka-Diyos: The value of religious faith can unite people, providing a common belief system and moral compass that guides individuals towards virtuous actions.

Malasakit: Genuine concern for others, especially those who are marginalized or in need, promotes inclusivity and equality, fostering a sense of unity among Filipinos.

Pagmamahal sa Kapwa: Love for others and treating everyone with respect and dignity breaks down barriers and promotes a sense of togetherness.

Hiya: While sometimes seen as a negative trait, the value of hiya, when applied positively, can encourage individuals to act with integrity and uphold moral values, contributing to a cohesive society.

Lakas ng Loob: Resilience, courage, and determination are crucial for facing challenges as a nation. A shared sense of strength and fortitude can bind Filipinos together in times of difficulty.

To integrate into the National consciousness, Jef Menguin’s list of 30 Filipino values provides insight into the core principles that shape the Filipino character. These values, such as Bayanihan, Pamilya, Pagkamaka-Diyos, and Malasakit, play a significant role in shaping the Bayanihan spirit and ideology. They also contribute to national unity by fostering a collective sense of purpose, cooperation, and empathy. By embracing these values, Filipinos can forge a path towards a more united and prosperous nation.

Practical Steps and Strategies for Promoting the New Bayanihan Spirit

To foster the new Bayanihan spirit and promote national unity, several practical steps and strategies can be implemented:

Education and Awareness: Educating individuals about the values, history, and cultural heritage of the Philippines is essential. Integrating lessons on Filipino culture, values, and the significance of Bayanihan in the curriculum at all levels of education can help instill a sense of national identity and unity.

Social Media and Digital Platforms: Utilize social media and digital platforms to promote positive narratives, stories, and initiatives that highlight the Bayanihan spirit. Encourage online communities to share acts of kindness, collaborative efforts, and inclusive events that bring people together.

Community Empowerment: Empower communities to take ownership of their development and create opportunities for collaboration. Establish community-based organizations and platforms where members can come together to identify and address local issues collectively.

Volunteerism and Service: Encourage and recognize volunteerism as an essential aspect of the new Bayanihan spirit. Establish programs that facilitate volunteer opportunities and recognize individuals and organizations making a difference in their communities.

Interfaith Dialogue and Cooperation: Promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation to foster understanding and respect among different religious groups. Encourage shared activities that promote unity and cooperation across religious boundaries. Faith Communities have always been known to lead initiatives that transform communities and institutionalize these into movements that are fixtures in their consciousness.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Encourage businesses to incorporate CSR initiatives that align with the principles of the new Bayanihan spirit. Support partnerships between businesses, civil society organizations, and communities to address social and environmental issues collectively.

The Importance of Education, Community Engagement, and Civic Participation

Education plays a vital role in shaping the mindset and values of individuals. By incorporating lessons on Filipino culture, values, and the new Bayanihan spirit into the education system, future generations can grow up with a deep understanding and appreciation for national unity. It is important to promote critical thinking, empathy, and respect for diversity within educational institutions.

Community engagement is crucial in fostering national unity. Encouraging active participation in community activities, such as town hall meetings, neighborhood clean-ups, and cultural events, can bring people together and create a sense of belonging. Communities should be empowered to identify their needs and collectively work towards solutions, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Civic participation allows individuals to have a voice in shaping policies and decisions that affect their lives. It is important to create platforms for dialogue and active engagement between citizens, government agencies, and civil society organizations. Encouraging citizens to participate in governance processes, such as voting, joining advocacy groups, or running for public office, strengthens democratic values and fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the nation.

TOMORROW: New Bayanihan – Seeking common grounds, highlighting successful initiatives and programs for national unity

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Yusuf Morales, is a community development worker, researcher, public intellectual and former commissioner of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, he has written articles, books, peer reviewed articles in different topics such as peacebuilding, cultural and religious studies, community development, development security, PCVE and philosophy. He is currently the lead convenor of the Consortium of Peacebuilders, a nationwide network of public intellectuals, religious organizations, peoples organizations and civil society who have a particular interest in nation building, community development, peacebuilding, cultural, religious and strategic studies, as well as national security. He now works as a private consultant for research)