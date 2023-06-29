SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: Poverty of ethics

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 29 June)—Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon, the newly appointed Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation, has been stripped of his license to practice law for his “misogynistic, sexist, abusive, and frequent use of foul language,” the Supreme Court said in its decision made public on Wednesday (June 28).

Gadon, a defeated senatorial candidate in the 2022 general elections, was caught on video swearing and making obscene remarks against journalist Raissa Robles.

It wasn’t Gadon’s first offense as a lawyer. He was previously convicted and suspended from practicing law for a similar offense, as well as six other pending administrative cases before the SC and four more in Commission on Bar Discipline of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the High Court noted.

Even if Gadon possesses the credentials and qualifications for the job he’s appointed to, which is doubtful, retaining him in his post still leaves a bad taste in the mouth. I guess even the other Cabinet officials would like to distance themselves from him.

Decency dictates that his appointment be withdrawn. But, as if the Court’s unanimous decision (15-0) wasn’t enough of a rebuff, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has remained adamant.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said Gadon “will continue on his new role as Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President’s anti-poverty programs. The President believes he will do a good job.”

It looks like Bersamin, a former Chief Justice, did not counsel the President that defending and retaining Gadon would do more harm than good to the image of his administration.

If it’s because Marcos Jr. promised Gadon a position after the latter lost in the elections for his rabid loyalty, then it’s a misplaced sense of palabra de honor.

Ah, the company they keep. Gadon has a word for it—bobo (dumb).

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. H. Marcos C. Mordeno can be reached at hmcmordeno@gmail.com.)