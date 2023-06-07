TRIBUTE: You will forever be remembered, Kah Rameer

Image from the Facebook page of Rameer Tawasil

BONGAO, Tawi-Tawi (MindaNews / 07 June) – Last year, we both planned to publish a coffee table book that would contain your works, including the unique stories that they tell. After a meaningful conversation last year, I told you that we should launch it in March of this year, but some circumstances unfolded that made it impossible.

Last June 3, you sent me a collection of photos of your artworks for the coffee table book. These were handpicked pieces that you wanted people to remember about you as an artist, and, more importantly, our homeland, which never really disappeared from your artistic expression throughout the years.

More than the genius color play of a maestro that you have come to be known across the country, you also carry the undying flame to push forward the agenda of the Sulu Archipelago through each stroke, each color, and each motif and figure.

Each piece is never without a story. In essence, you are a storyteller but in the medium of the canvas. Rather, you tell stories through colors, whereas writers do so in words.

You will forever be remembered, Kah Rameer. It might be too soon for all of us to see you go, but know that the torch has been passed forth. We will carry on this flame.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji un.



(Amir Mawallil was Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Information and the Bangsamoro Youth Affairs of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and since 2019 has been a Member of Parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. This piece was first posted on his FB page on 6 June 2023, the day Rameer Tawasil passed on. MindaNews was granted permission to publish this)