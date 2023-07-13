MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 13 July)—There are times that even the great athletes play way below the level expected of them. World record holder and Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge lost in the latest edition of the Boston Marathon, right? And, how many times had the likes of Michael Jordan scored below 20 or 10 points in a game?

Ditto artists, they too sometimes produce mediocre works. And they would know in their hearts if they did. I’d venture that Francisco “Dopy” Doplon, the artist who designed the new logo of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), knew he had produced something that would put his name and reputation on the line. But for reasons known only to him, he submitted it anyway.

It is said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Yet, no matter the amount of time one spends on beholding the horny logo, even Shakespeare himself would eat his own words. The design betrays no real artistic effort even if we ignore observations that it looks to have been patterned after the logo of Petron or Lucky Me.

Perhaps AI could churn out a much better one.

That’s the crux of the issue surrounding the new Pagcor logo, a mediocre product by an established designer, the same person who designed UST’s quadricentennial logo, coffee table books, among others.

Thus if only to redeem himself, Mr. Doplon should return the P3-million professional fee. That’s presuming he really received that amount.

Why, in some games, spectators would throw coins and all into the court as an expression of disgust whenever they feel shortchanged by the players’ performance. If they could, they would be happy to get a refund for their tickets.

This is what the furor over the Pagcor logo—and before that, the DOT’s fraudulent video ad—is all about. The people want their money’s worth.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. H. Marcos C. Mordeno can be reached at hmcmordeno@gmail.com.)