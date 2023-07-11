SOMEONE ELSE’S WINDOWS: WPS and the Left’s half-baked nationalism

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 11 July) — If only for their consistency, the Left-leaning groups deserve appreciation for always brandishing their placards against US military presence in the country. They are right in pointing out that those American troops are here not only for joint training and exercise with their Filipino counterparts but also, and more importantly, to serve US geopolitical interests in the region.



In addition, these groups are correct in their observation that the US military has established a de facto permanent presence, as the Philippine government has allowed them access to a number of military installations across the country, which are off limits to local authorities. The 1987 Constitution explicitly bans such a setup.



They’re correct too in saying that American military presence is a magnet for attacks in case war breaks out between the US and China, a distinct possibility in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.



However, it is unfortunate that the same groups are silent when it comes to Chinese incursions in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the West Philippine Sea. We have seen none of the animated rallies against foreign aggression, which they might be thinking is the monopoly of the US. Their silence isn’t only deafening, it’s troubling.



Why are these groups largely ignoring Chinese aggression? Several Filipino fisherfolk depend on the WPS for their livelihood. It is rich in fisheries, marine biodiversity, oil and other natural resources.



In one news video, activists said the Balikatan, a periodic joint military exercise between US and Philippine troops held under the auspices of the Visiting Forces Agreement, would only make the Chinese more hostile toward Filipino fishermen in the WPS.



Are they implying that the Chinese would behave more reasonably in the WPS if the Americans left in peace? It’s a naive proposition. Chinese military and fishing vessels will continue to plunder our EEZ because China doesn’t respect the ruling of the Permanent Arbitral Tribunal dismissing the nine-dash line as a claim bereft of any historical or legal basis.



China will continue with its aggression because it knows we will do nothing other than filing futile diplomatic protests. Besides, it wants to test how far the US would go in terms of defending the Philippines as a supposed ally.



So here’s an unsolicited advice to the Left: be more nuanced in your approach to the issue. It may feel good and reassuring to cling to the old notions of nationalism that guided the struggle against neocolonialism in decades past. Yet, new realities have emerged, and with it the need to rethink strategies.



The US may be mocking our sovereignty by reestablishing its military presence on our shores. But that doesn’t make China a friend either. It had long ceased to be a beacon for “national liberation movements” after Chairman Mao.



Or maybe, you haven’t realized that.



(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. H. Marcos C. Mordeno can be reached at hmcmordeno@gmail.com.)

