TURNING POINT: Try the Philippines

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 17 July) – The “Love the Philippines” tourism slogan ought to be scuttled for good, not just on account of the thievery issue in its video presentation but how the slogan sounds.

It comes like an order or a demand. Love cannot be asked, much more demanded; it’s an outcome of a beautiful experience, a wondrous feeling.

How can tourists love the Philippines? Bedlam welcomes them upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the primary airport of the land where recurring power outages made passengers mad and are in tumultuous uproar over delayed flights, flights cancellation or indefinite postponement.

Also, some local airlines are notorious for over-booking. One cannot be assured anymore of the certainty of his flight. A passenger with a long-paid reservation could be bumped out by a highest bidder.

One may also become a victim of immigration extortionists and may miss his flight for some flimsy and stupid reason.

Because of the flight mess, the airport terminal is always awash with stranded passengers holed up there from two to as long as five days hoping for an opportunity to fly. Adding to the chaos and agony of the passenger is the dysfunctional air-conditioning system; the internal heat and the stench of unwashed humanity is, thus, suffocating, welting precariously the very young and the elderly.

From that airport experience alone, can you love the Philippines?

A catchy and more realistic slogan might be “Try the Philippines.” This sounds challenging and is likely to arouse curiosity, especially from among those who seek adventures, and may yet drive droves of tourists into the country to find out what amazing things that await them here.

The first thing to try, of course, is how to survive, body and soul intact, at the NAIA. To survive the airport ordeal is already an experience of a life time to treasure, an achievement worth rejoicing in saner, relaxing and wonderful places here away from the maddening world.

It’s more fun in the Philippines.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental)