TYBOX: Love, kay hirap

Ang hirap mong mahalin, Pilipinas

says the woman

who lost her dreams

in May

the sandcastle

washed away

by torrents

of heart

shaped emojis

and euphoria

of 31 million

believing this is love

nostalgic

electronic

unity with soft fabric

torn by pride

sub-divide

So now they want love?

Mahirap,

nagmamahal

we learn onions

can make us cry

in other ways

than slicing them

our pockets fling

our hard-earned keep

Iniibig ko ang Pilipinas

He kisses the flag

where its stars are the only

thing shining above

shattered homes at night

Pag-ibig?

A wife waits for his man

to come home drunk

with the day’s earning

Love the Pilipins

for expats that’s easy

when they are welcomed

with open arms and open __.

Love an imagined nation

rice fields and terraces in lush green colors

paved for another subdivision

seas now corralled by another nation

Love when there are other words

that could define us

hopechangefuture

But this, love

but how?

can we throw

away the bottle

Sift through

the sands

build again

and set sail

dream

under the stars

We do this

while our hearts beat

and we know

this is love

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.)