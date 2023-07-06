TYBOX: Love, kay hirap

Ang hirap mong mahalin, Pilipinas
says the woman
who lost her dreams
in May
the sandcastle
washed away
by torrents
of heart
shaped emojis
and euphoria
of 31 million
believing this is love
nostalgic
electronic
unity with soft fabric
torn by pride
sub-divide
So now they want love?
Mahirap,
nagmamahal
we learn onions
can make us cry
in other ways
than slicing them
our pockets fling
our hard-earned keep
Iniibig ko ang Pilipinas
He kisses the flag
where its stars are the only
thing shining above
shattered homes at night
Pag-ibig?
A wife waits for his man
to come home drunk
with the day’s earning
Love the Pilipins
for expats that’s easy
when they are welcomed
with open arms and open __.
Love an imagined nation
rice fields and terraces in lush green colors
paved for another subdivision
seas now corralled by another nation
Love when there are other words
that could define us
hopechangefuture
But this, love
but how?
can we throw
away the bottle
Sift through
the sands
build again
and set sail
dream
under the stars
We do this
while our hearts beat
and we know
this is love
(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.)