OurVote2022logo
mindanews-fact-check-logo-1

TYBOX: Love, kay hirap

-

Share this story

Ang hirap mong mahalin, Pilipinas
says the woman
who lost her dreams
in May
the sandcastle
washed away
by torrents
of heart
shaped emojis
and euphoria

of 31 million
believing this is love
nostalgic
electronic
unity with soft fabric
torn by pride
sub-divide

So now they want love?

Mahirap,
nagmamahal
we learn onions
can make us cry
in other ways
than slicing them
our pockets fling
our hard-earned keep

Iniibig ko ang Pilipinas
He kisses the flag
where its stars are the only
thing shining above
shattered homes at night

Pag-ibig?
A wife waits for his man
to come home drunk
with the day’s earning

Love the Pilipins
for expats that’s easy
when they are welcomed
with open arms and open __.

Love an imagined nation
rice fields and terraces in lush green colors
paved for another subdivision
seas now corralled by another nation

Love when there are other words
that could define us
hopechangefuture

But this, love
but how?

can we throw
away the bottle
Sift through
the sands
build again
and set sail
dream
under the stars

We do this
while our hearts beat

and we know
this is love

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.)

Your perspective matters! Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
The MindaNews Podcast
-- ad here--

MINDAVIEWS

TOP STORIES

Read more TOP STORIES

BUSINESS NEWS

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism. It is composed of independent, professional journalists who believe and practice people empowerment through media.

23C Saturn St. GSIS Subdivision, Davao City Philippines Tel. No.: 082 297 4360 editor [at] mindanews.com
Facebook Twitter

© MindaNews 2016 -2023 | All Rights Reserved

About Us

Privacy Policy