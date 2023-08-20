TAUSUG IN DOHA: Tiyula’ Sūg! 

Famed, dear Tiyula’ Sūg

Exotic, savory dish

Our Pride! Old yet Gold!

DOHA, Qatar (MindaNews / 20 August) — I couldn’t agree more when my writing mentor, Warina Sushil A. Jukuy, a peace warrior and Tausūg chef, said: “A Tausūg feast would never be a feast without Tiyula’ Sūg!” I actually consider this dish as an emblem of every Tausūg and of Sulu in terms of food.

The Renowned Tiyula’ Sūg or sometimes called Tiyula’ Itüm (black) is one of the Tausūg’s exotic and savory delicacies that we can truly be proud of to showcase at home and to the rest of the world!

The preparation of this dish is not only complicated but also time-consuming. From slicing beef to peeling off the rest of the ingredients. One way to enhance the savoriness of this dish is by blending all the spices through a food processor, if you don’t have mortar and pestle handy.

When this dish is made for guests, it means that the guests are special. Imagine if someone put in his time and effort to ensure you would have the best dining experience: does not that mean that you are special to that person?

Tiyula Sug: a feast will not be complete without this Tausug dish.Photo by Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano

During special occasions, such as weddings, where many guests are expected, men use an extra-large wok to cook this dish. The moment it’s cooked, sipping or even slurping the soup of this dish while it’s still semi-hot is a satisfying experience; it would make you sweat out, too! Yet, you would still hanker for more!

Tiyula’ Sūg is like a literary piece that soothes one’s heart and mind when read or seen. This dish strengthens the bond between the Tausūgs family and their loved ones. Likewise, it’s a hospitable dish that can satisfy many people because its soup alone can be served as a viand.

Alhamdu Lillāh, it brings me great joy that I can cook Tiyula’ Sūg by heart. Hence, whenever I am longing and craving for this dish, even if I’m miles away from home, it won’t ever be a problem. As long as all the ingredients are readily available, especially the charred coconut.

I always bring supplies of charred coconut whenever I return to Qatar from my annual vacation because it’s quite difficult to prepare them here in Qatar. I believe that’s what most of the OFW Tiyula’ Sūg lovers are doing. For the rest of the ingredients, it’s just easy to find them here.

One of the best aspects of this dish is that it creates a positive ambiance wherever it is cooked, served, and eaten. While my loved ones and I are having a great time eating together, we are also reminiscing about our most memorable moments at home. It is comforting to know that not only us Tausūgs love this dish, but also our fellow non-Tausūg OFWs.

Truly, native food such as the exotic Tiyula’ Sūg not only satisfies our cravings, likewise, it makes us feel like we are not in Qatar at all but we are back home in Lupa’ Sūg eating a variety of Tausūgdelicacies that are our all-time faves.

(Mindanawon Abroad is MindaNews’ effort to link up with Mindanawons overseas who would like to share their experiences in their adopted countries. Gamson Jr Mawallil Quijano of Sulu is a registered Radiologic Technologist who works in Doha, Qatar).