TURNING POINT: Adapting to Climate Change

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 15 August) – While at Mapa High School participating in the Brigada Eskwela with Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opened up on the possibility of changing the opening of classes, in effect, the school calendar, because of the weather disturbances experienced recently, where the downpour and the floods have become eternal; whereas, the temperature has also been rising and becoming unbearable.

Under the spell of climate change, it would be very difficult to decide on the span of the school calendar — what month to open and to end classes. Now the torrential rains and floods may happen any time. In fact even before the flood has ebbed, the sweltering heat has already set in. So some school houses suffer from mud, flood water and scorching heat at the same time.

There are, in fact, many communities in central Luzon that are underwater 24/7 with no more prospect of becoming a terra firma again. The residents are likely to suffer from the ill effects of water-borne and heat-caused ailments at the same time.

School children are most exposed and vulnerable to weather disturbances. They easily catch colds and flu when drenched by the rain; and some were reported to have nosebleed or have passed out because of the suffocating heat. Teachers have complained, too, of headaches and dizziness resulting from the energy draining heat. Needless to say, the unhealthy and uncomfortable classroom degrades the teaching learning situation.

While it is vital to revisit the expensive K-12 curriculum for its resounding failure to deliver the goods, it is of utmost importance, under the present circumstances, to address the basic classroom problems where still possible. Where applicable, school houses should be elevated, must have electric fans and standby generators. In extreme weathers, online teaching and other teaching-learning protocols may be put in place.

We have no way of escaping from climate change. But we can make adaptations so as to survive the severity of its impact. Educational planners ought to prioritize this concern.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental)