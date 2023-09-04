BATANG MINDANAW: Morning sun

Solid gray clouds

haunting the crowds

who are patiently waiting

for a lightsome greeting

from a wonderful creation

as a source of motivation

At an atmospheric interlude’s clamor

gallons of water begin to outpour

unsteadily down the pavement

flooding towards its fulfillment

There comes Roy G. Biv’s saying hi

clouds scattering over the blue sky

blameworthy of the turbulence

as the morning sun’s grand entrance

enveloping melancholy on those faces

in pursuit of exquisite aces

The sun rises even higher

until its warmth is even warmer

to feel beneath the foliage

and amongst mankind of any age

(Jhon Steven C. Espenido, 22, is from Surigao City. He is an AB English Language student at Surigao del Norte State University.)