BANGSAMORO SPEAKS: Empowering local government units across the Bangsamoro to take charge of their destiny

(Message of Bangsamoro Parliament Speaker Pangalian Balindong to the Parliament on the passage of the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code on 28 September 2023).

Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, the officers and members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, fellow workers in the BG government, Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah Wabaratuhu.

Today marks a memorable milestone for the Bangsamoro region, in celebration of the passage of the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code, a day that shall be forever etched in the collective memory of the Bangsamoro region.

Before I proceed, let me inform the Honorable Minister Paisalin Tago that I am also under siege, not for any reason nor any particular group but I am under siege by my family. The only reason is because of the (anti-) political dynasty (provisions) that we have provided in the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code because our family, I do not deny it, is also a dynastic family.

What is this Code all about?

This Code is more than just a set of rules; it is a manifestation of our commitment to the Bangsamoro people and their march towards a brighter future.

It sets the foundation of a governance framework anchored in our distinct identity, our rich culture, and our ambitious aspirations.

With the enactment of this Code, we are empowering local government units across the Bangsamoro to take charge of their destiny. It grants them the authority and the resources they need to address the distinctive challenges and seize the opportunities that define our region.

It grants them the autonomy and self-determination that are essential for genuine progress. This law establishes the foundation for self-reliance and enables them to become equal partners in the realization of total Bangsamoro development.

It is a legal instrument that allows our local leaders to make the decisions that directly affect the lives of our constituents.

I would like to recognize the commitment and effort of our legislators, especially the Committee on Local Government led by the indefatigable incomparabale Atty. Raissa Jajurie and other member sof the Committee whoo have tirelessly crafted and debated this legislation.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the countless stakeholders, civil society organizations, and communities who have been instrumental in shaping this Code. Your input and support have been invaluable, and it is your voices, resonating with wisdom and insight, that have greatly enriched this document.

As we move forward, let us remember that the passage of the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code is a promise fulfilled — a promise to the Bangsamoro people for a better future.

It is a declaration that we believe in the strength and resilience of our people, and we are committed to providing them with the tools they need to thrive.

Mabuhay ang Bangsamoro!