BANGSAMORO SPEAKS: Our instrument for change is already in our hands

(Message of Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim to the Bangsamoro Parliament on the passage of the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code on 28 September 2023)

Speaker of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament, Atty. Pangalian Balindong; Honorable Colleages in the BTA Parliament;My fellow Bangsamoro;

Ladies and Gentlemen

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah Wabaratuhu.

It is with great privilege and a sense of collective accomplishment that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament has approved, on its third and final reading, the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code.

This Bangsamoro Local Governance Code stands as a historic milestone in our shared endeavor to achieve social justice and our pursuit for genuine and meaningful autonomy for the people of the Bangsamoro Region.

This comprehensive legal framework stands as a resounding testament to the resolute dedication of the BTA Parliament, the Government of the Day, and all the stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of an empowered, united, and progressive Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

In particular, this Code advocates for transparency, responsiveness, and accountability within local government bureaucracies. It represents our commitment to gradually and systematically empowering communities by entrusting them with increased power, responsibility, resources, and authority within the territorial jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro Government.



Certainly, this code will not only redefine but also solidify the Autonomous Region’s Governance landscape by forging a well-defined and harmonious path between the regional government and the local government units.

I thank and congratulate the esteemed members of the BTA Parliament, especially the Committee on Local Government, on this noble accomplishment. This remarkable milestone would not have been possible without the dedication, partnership, and unity demonstrated by both you and the Bangsamoro people.

Indeed, rigorous public consultation, committee hearings and debates have yielded this profoundly positive and impactful outcome.

The passage of the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code embodies the sincere commitment of the MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) and the MNLF(Moro National Liberation Front) to uphold and sustain the dividends of the peace process. It signifies the beginning of a brighter and more prosperous era for our region and its people, one in which the full potential of local governances is poised to be fully realized, promising brighter and more prosperous future for all.



After passing the Local Governance Code, we have successfully already passed the five Codes that we are obliged to pass in the parliament. The other remaining is the Revenue Code which we will soon, Inshallah, also pass.

As we embark on putting these codes into action, I call upon every stakeholder to ensure that this Code will come into effect after its publication, guided by our shared love of our homeland and moral governance.

Let us continue to work together in the spirit of cooperation, understanding, and shared pursuit.

We all know that we have struggled for more than 40 years in order to achieve these changes we were to advocate. So we are now in this government where our instrument for change is already in our hands.

So the road ahead may pose formidable challenges, but with the Bangsamoro Local Governance Code as our framework, we are well-equipped to overcome them today, tomorrow, and beyond. Insha Allah.

Shukran

Wa billahi taufiq wal hidayah Wassalamu Alaikum Warahmatullahi Wabaratuh.