NOMAD VERSES: Unchained

Life often appears As a farce made real By awkward dances A glass of wine in hand Inside this crannied wall Where I tried but failed The gloom to hold The sunbird’s chirp Drowns my sobs My rage holds no power Over the timeless Cycles and rites of life It could not The magic of dawn subdue Nor the dullness Of sorrow’s colors slay Yet each time I scold the wind It whispers back as a breeze When I curse the waves They crawl to the shore My aching soles to cure Still the world goes on Whether I laugh or lament The grains will ripen A tribute to the tiller’s pain A gift from earth sun and rain Along ancient bends The rivers will flow And to the ocean’s Eternal embrace they go Redmoon, 14 October 2023 (Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.)