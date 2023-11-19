BANGSAMORO SPEAKS: Genocide unfolding right before our eyes

[Privilege speech of Member of Parliament Anna Tarhata Basman at the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) on 16 November 2023, reiterating the call for a ceasefire in Gaza]

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews 1More than 11,000 dead, including at least 4,630 children and 3,130 women. Continuous bombing of hospitals and supposed safe passage routes as well as declared safe zones. Unceasing attack on civilians, journalists, medical professionals – even from inside a hospital complex all throughout the day and night. Unrelenting refusal to provide access to food, water, electricity, fuel, and much, much needed medical supplies.

If these are not war crimes, I don’t know what are.

Mr. Speaker, we stood before this chamber about a month since calling the attack on Gaza for what it is – a clear and unambiguous violation of international humanitarian law. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, what we saw pales in comparison to what we’ve seen since. This is plainly and without a shadow of doubt, genocide unfolding right before our eyes.

Mr. Speaker, our institutions have revealed themselves and more and more the ordinary citizens of the world are seeing. That when it comes to some lives, calls for humanity are unheard. That when it comes to some actors or states, the rules of international law will not be imposed. This is a threat to international political order. No, Mr. Speaker, more than that. This is a disgrace. It is unacceptable.

So we reiterate our call, there is no other option. What is clear to us ordinary humans should be clear to leaders who hold lives in their hands. There must be an unconditional cessation of hostilities. The longer this lasts, the farther we are to resolving the decades-long conflict in the Middle East. The longer this lasts, the more we show the weakness and frailty of our international institutions. The longer this lasts, the more we scream to the world, that Palestinian lives don’t matter.

Let Gaza live. Ceasefire now.

Thank you.