Don’t chase the Holy Grail

that bears the scent

of divine lips

It’s the same cup

into which a traitor

dipped his unleavened bread

with the same hand

that the thirty pieces

of betrayal held

Pilgrimage isn’t trudging

a weary familiar path

For the way is etched

by the whispers of the heart

It’s not a renewal of faith

but faith in renewal

Nor a reawakening of the soul

but the soul of reawakening

Redmoon

15 November 2023

Redmoon of Bukidnon likes to describe himself as a trying hard poet.