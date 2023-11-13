REFLECTIONS: Two poems for Boboy (Gene Boyd)

Colors of Autumn

I sat and watched the lights

that play tricks with colors one gloomy day,

And right in the middle of this wonderful

life’s symphony, I see you and me.

While not every human being can

see these things, touch or hear,

I’d like to appreciate its beauty while it’s here.

Looking at the riotous colors of the

leaves in their last glory,

Shaken by the swirling wind, fluttering

from the autumn tree.

Twirling by the window pane, with

thousand others down the lane

trampled upon, treaded on, then buried

under snow and rain.

Oh what a blessing it is to see,

Another day dawning, a clear horizon

where the sky meets the sea,

Then the sun rises up bringing hope and

light,

To the naked oak tree, a promise of life

and might.

MindaNews’ Gene Boyd Lumawag at work in Davao in March 2004. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera

It’s okay son, you’re gone but never forgotten,



I know you are home in the shelter of

God’s hands

A place of complete peace, no evil men

with guns

Where there’s no sadness, nor sorrow

and pain

Only pleasant days with light morning

rain.



Where you are now I cannot yet go,

but your spirit is with me, I know

Though the thought of you fills me with

grief and sorrow

Tears broken loose dripping from my heart that feels,

Those wonderful memories in my heart

it dwells

It’s okay son, you’re gone but never forgotten,

Bask in the fullness of God’s grace,

For in Him you rest in eternal peace!

(Minerva Rodriguez Lumawag, a retired nurse who is presently visiting her eldest daughter abroad, wrote these on November 12, the 19th death anniversary of her son Gene Boyd, MindaNews photo editor who was gunned down at the pier of Jolo in 2004 while taking photographs of the sunset.“My dear Boboy, this is for you… some random thoughts from where I am now,” she wrote. MindaNews was granted permission to share these pieces she posted on her social media account)