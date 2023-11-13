REFLECTIONS: Two poems for Boboy (Gene Boyd)

Colors of Autumn
I sat and watched the lights
that play tricks with colors one gloomy day,
And right in the middle of this wonderful
life’s symphony, I see you and me.
While not every human being can
see these things, touch or hear,
I’d like to appreciate its beauty while it’s here.
Looking at the riotous colors of the
leaves in their last glory,
Shaken by the swirling wind, fluttering
from the autumn tree.
Twirling by the window pane, with
thousand others down the lane
trampled upon, treaded on, then buried
under snow and rain.
Oh what a blessing it is to see,
Another day dawning, a clear horizon
where the sky meets the sea,
Then the sun rises up bringing hope and
light,
To the naked oak tree, a promise of life
and might.
It’s okay son, you’re gone but never forgotten,
I know you are home in the shelter of
God’s hands
A place of complete peace, no evil men
with guns
Where there’s no sadness, nor sorrow
and pain
Only pleasant days with light morning
rain.
Where you are now I cannot yet go,
but your spirit is with me, I know
Though the thought of you fills me with
grief and sorrow
Tears broken loose dripping from my heart that feels,
Those wonderful memories in my heart
it dwells
It’s okay son, you’re gone but never forgotten,
Bask in the fullness of God’s grace,
For in Him you rest in eternal peace!
(Minerva Rodriguez Lumawag, a retired nurse who is presently visiting her eldest daughter abroad, wrote these on November 12, the 19th death anniversary of her son Gene Boyd, MindaNews photo editor who was gunned down at the pier of Jolo in 2004 while taking photographs of the sunset.“My dear Boboy, this is for you… some random thoughts from where I am now,” she wrote. MindaNews was granted permission to share these pieces she posted on her social media account)