THINK TALK: Letter to my Wife on her Birthday

MATALAM, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 20 November)—I am writing this to remind every husband that the wife’s birthday is as important to her as her favorite term of endearment (as in honey, sweetheart, love, etc.) that she loves to hear every now and then.

I once wrote an article titled: “The Day Ocean and Sky Met.” It was all about the events and circumstances which brought us close to each other until we became lovers, and then, husband and wife.

Ocean was me, a down to earth human being full of lofty dreams but with empty resources. One who embraces the surface of the earth all the time and looks up to the sky in awe and admiration with all its beauty, adornment and grandeur.

Sky was my wife, short of being an “unreachable star,” but clearly, someone who belongs to the upper echelon of the society. My wife belongs to a well-to-do clan of royal families in Maguindanao.

How we met was history but how she means to me as wife, friend, and mother to our four children will always be remembered, refreshed, and reenacted.

Here is the letter.

November 20, 2023

Dear Sweetheart,

Today (Nov. 20) reminds me, not only of your birthday, but also the day God brought my “soulmate” to this world.

I had watched you grow as a young girl (you were seven years younger than me). Though we are from the same place, I’ve never known you better until I fall in love with you.

You were then a nascent college freshman. I am sure you still recall when I wrote in pentel pen (a permanent marker) the sweet words “I love you” under the skirt of your school uniform.

That was what I had thought would perpetuate what I feel for you and remind you every time you wash your school uniform. That was a bit silly, but they say “all in love is fair.”

The school uniform had succumbed to the wear and tear of time long time ago. It has been lost to oblivion, but since then, I had transferred those three words into my heart where they will stay and be nourished for as long as I live.

Now, that was quite a long while. Time had flown so fast. Today (Nov. 20) is probably your best birthday because it coincides with the day you want to retire from public service. Your more than thirty years of public service was enough feat for you to claim as one of your most remarkable achievements in life.

I am always amazed by your complexities and simplicity. You are complex because your many moods challenge me to be the better person I should be each time. And you are simple because you are so easy to please.

Cupid must be so busy all his life making perfect matches. I think he has been on trial and error in many others, but Cupid had no problem trying us because we have been perfect match since day one of our married life, not because we are perfect as persons, but because we perfectly understand each other’s strength and weaknesses. We build on our strengths and work together to fill the gaps in our weaknesses.

We give each other so much respect and importance. These respect and importance we accord each other have been what are keeping us through together.

I always make it a point that the woman I love is my friend, home buddy, mother of my children, best companion wherever I go, and my wife for life.

I am never complete without you.

Sincerely,

Doc Maxim

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maugan P. Mosaid holds a doctorate degree in rural development. He is a planning consultant and teaches Statistics and Methods of Research in the graduate school. He can be contacted at mauganmosaid6@gmail.com.)