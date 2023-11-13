THINK TALK: The Imperatives for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza  

MATALAM, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 13 November). “The cries of (orphaned) Israeli children and (orphaned) Palestinian children make no difference to me,” says Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan (Democrat) as she delivered her moving privilege speech in the halls of the US Congress. Rep. Tlaib is the only Palestinian American serving in the US Congress now.

But why do many of the world’s powerful leaders hear the cries of Palestinian children so differently? Or worse, they pretend not to hear those cries.

Who says Israel is not committing war crimes by continuously dropping powerful bombs on the civilian populace in Gaza? The same could be said of Hamas indiscriminately targeting Israeli civilian communities. Certainly, the response to war crimes is not more war crimes.

But who will stop the Israeli government or Prime Minister Netanyahu and say “enough of your demand for justice; enough of your charging the price Hamas has to pay.” What would be enough for Israel? From the looks of it, the only thing that would appease Mr. Netanyahu is the annihilation of the Palestinian people. Of course, that is impossible, in the same manner as the holocaust did not exterminate the Jews.

Who will stop the Hamas and Hezbollah from indiscriminately firing rockets and missiles into civilian communities in Israel?

We know all the answers to these questions, but this war seems to have no rules in utter disregard of the International Humanitarian Law.

The most urgent need now that calls for strong and decisive actions from the United Nations, is the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages. When food, water, medicine, and power are denied to the Palestinian people, it makes no difference with the Jews confined to the Nazi’s concentration camps during the holocaust.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says of the situation in Gaza: “Gaza has now become the graveyard for Palestinian children.” While he recognizes the gravity of the situation, the UN seems to be helpless.

Let us accept it. If the superpowers (US, Britain, France, China & Russia) who control the UN do not act decisively to impose a ceasefire in Gaza and mete sanctions to violators, the UN is helpless.

“Palestinian people are not disposable,”.Rep. Tlaib breaks down in tears as she uttered these words. She then showed a picture of her grandmother who perished in Gaza. “Like everyone else, she desired to live in peace with freedom and dignity,” she continued.

Back to the question, who will stop the Hamas and Hezbollah?

We know that Iran is the backbone of these two militant groups. The war equipment and materials used by these militant groups are supplied by Iran. Iran exerts so much influence over them.

On the other hand, China and Russia have appreciable influence over Iran. The close ties between Iran and Russia have been manifested by the fact that Russia supplies some of her sophisticated war planes to Iran. Iran reciprocates this by supplying Russia with her state-of-the-art drones which are being used now in the Russia-Ukraine war.

However we demand for humanitarian ceasefire and whatever we do in the streets, marching and protesting the human carnage in Gaza, the five world superpowers call the shots. If they are willing and resolute, they can make humanitarian ceasefire happen in the Gaza Strip.

The imperatives of humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is more urgent now than any other time. Time is running out for Israel. Already, a few countries have severed diplomatic ties with Israel for the unabated destruction of lives and limbs in Gaza. Some have expelled Israeli diplomats and others were told to leave. The Israeli representative in the UN was forced out of the session hall while he was trying to disrupt the UN proceedings by displaying a placard that reads: “Iranian women deserve their freedom NOW.”

Of course, this was full of hypocrisy. Why would an Israeli diplomat show sympathy for the women of a country that was never friendly to Israel? The motive is obvious: to discredit Iran, a country which has been known for her anti-semitic sentiments. On the other hand, countries that are still sympathetic to Israel are known to espouse Islamophobic hype.

Do you know how dangerous it is for “anti-semitism” and “Islamophobia” to go on and on? It is dividing the whole world and making it unsafe for humans. Already, there is the ideological divide between those who advocate for democratic principles on one hand and the adherents of socialism and communism on the other hand.

These dangerous divides, if not toned down or stopped, could lead to man’s self destruction in this planet.

We pin so much hopes for the world “superpowers” to come to their senses, set aside ideological differences, and embrace humanitarianism for the sake of the much-needed ceasefire in Gaza.

They should act now. Tomorrow will be too late.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Maugan P. Mosaid holds a doctorate degree in rural development. He is a planning consultant and teaches Statistics and Methods of Research in the graduate school. He can be contacted at mauganmosaid6@gmail.com).