TURNING POINT: Grassroots Democracy: An Illusion

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 05 November) — On October 30, 2023, millions of registered voters trooped to the polls to finally participate in the conduct of the twice-postponed nationwide barangay elections.

Barangay elections presuppose the operation of democracy at the grassroots level.

The barangay is the smallest political administrative unit of the Philippines where the main actors are directly elected by the people. Sitios and puroks are sub-divisions of barangays; their leadership is generally voluntary and the volunteer leader is usually acclaimed and supported by the residents.

Before the arrival of the Spaniards in the 16th century, most people lived in small independent villages called barangays, each ruled by a local paramount ruler called a datu.

Under Spanish rule, the village was maintained as an administrative unit comprising of 50 to 100 families for the efficient collection of taxes, and the datu was called cabeza de barangay (head of the barangay). The barangay was later renamed as barrio and the cabeza as teniente del barrio (barrio lieutenant). The title stuck even after the country gained independence from the USA. The barrio was renamed as barangay again and the title of the leader morphed to captain, punong barangay, and chairman, the three titles of which are used interchangeably to mean the same thing in current times.

There are currently a little over 42,000 barangays all over the country. On the average, there is a barangay for every 2,500 Filipinos which include children or for every 500 or so Filipino families. Some urban barangays though have a population that may reach 100,000 or more. For instance, Barangay 176 of Kalookan City has a population of 261,729.

Barangay elections presuppose the operation of democracy at the grassroots level. The eligible residents have to elect a Punong Barangay, a Sangguniang Barangay consisting of seven elected members and the Sangguniang Kabataan and its Chairman. The smallest government unit has altogether 11 barangay officials with a separate appointed secretary and appointed treasurer. In addition, each barangay has to organize a Lupon ng Tagapamayapa consisting of a Chairman and 10 to 20 members. And for each dispute in the barangay, a Pangkat ng Tagapagkasundo, consisting of three members, has to be organized. The barangay can also organize local tanods (watchmen) or a community security force.

The barangay governance structure is large and rather complex to deal only with 2,500 or so people in a given area.

The barangay is the primary planning and implementing arm of government policies and programs.

The Punong Barangay stands as the most powerful official of the government, being clothed with executive, legislative and judicial power. He is empowered to enforce all laws and ordinances; hears and resolves conflicts among constituents; maintains public order; ensures the delivery of basic services; enforces laws and regulations relating to pollution control and protection of the environment; adopts measures to prevent and control the proliferation of squatters; and adopts measures to prevent and eradicate drug abuse, child abuse, and juvenile delinquency.

The Sangguniang Barangay can enact ordinances, levy taxes and other revenue measures, provide for construction and maintenance of barangay facilities and other public works, and regulate use of public facilities, including waterworks, etc.

With regard to funding, the finances of a barangay come mostly from three sources: 25% of the basic real estate tax collected in the barangay (the share of a barangay in a city and its share of the 20% allocation to the barangays of the National Tax Allotment or NTA (formerly internal revenue allotment or IRA) now of the province or city where it belongs; its share of the 35% allocation to the barangays of the share of the province from the sales and taxes derived by the national government from the exploitation of national wealth in a provincial territory. The share of each barangay in the total allocation to the barangays of the NTA and in revenue from exploitation of national wealth is computed as follows: 60% based on population and 40% divided equally.

The barangay, especially barangays in the metropolis, is awash with resources, the reason why many scramble to run for coveted positions during barangay elections.

Although the Local Government Code of 1991 provides that, barangay officials shall be compensated in the form of honorarium at an amount not less than P1,000 per month for the Punong Barangay and P600 each per month for the Sangguniang Barangay members, said amount become the minimum amount officials in depressed barangay have to receive. Under the salary standardization law, the Punong Barangay receives not less than P1,000 and up to P33,843 (salary grade 14) per month. Meanwhile, Sangguniang Barangay members, barangay treasurer, and barangay secretary are entitled to honoraria of not less than P600 and up to P23,176 (salary grade 10).

Ours is a republican state. Sovereignty resides in the people and is delegated only to elected government officials. It is the inalienable right of the people to delegate and to take back what they have delegated.

Barangay officials are accountable to the Barangay Assembly. A barangay general assembly comprising of eligible voters meets annually to discuss issues and matters that affect governance. Theoretically, a functional Barangay Assembly may confirm or nullify the actions of barangay officials as they see fit and correct things. It’s here that real democracy is supposed to work. But it requires well-informed and vigilant assembly members for this to happen .Indeed, vigilant and persuasive members of the Assembly can put barangay officials on their toes.

Unfortunately, only a few bothers to attend barangay assemblies, not much care enough, and that is exactly the problem. Things don’t work; grassroots democracy remains simply a concept to this day – an illusion. Thus, the barangay, instead as a solution, may yet become the hotbed of corruption.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental)