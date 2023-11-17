TURNING POINT: Hooked in the Mouth Again

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 17 November) – Ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte has hugged the limelight after being charged at the International Criminal Court for a crime against humanity on two counts; one, for allegedly ordering the police to eliminate suspected criminals during his mayoralty in Davao City, and the other, the brutal war on drug that wasted thousands of lives during his presidency of the Republic.

As if such infamy is not enough, the irrepressibly tactless Digong Duterte is facing a complaint for grave threat filed by ACT Teachers Rep France Castro. Grave threat is a criminal offense that is punishable by up to six months of imprisonment and a fine not exceeding P100, 000.00 under Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code. But a higher penalty may be imposed under Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, because, as Castro alleged, the offense was committed with the use of information and communications technology.

Castro’s allegations stemmed from Duterte’s statements during the Oct. 11 episode of his television show “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa,” which was aired on Sunshine Media Network International, owned by Apollo Quiboloy, Digong’s spiritual pastor, who is wanted in the US for human trafficking.

Duterte has, accordingly, threatened to kill the opposition congresswoman for criticizing his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte’s controversial request for confidential funds in the proposed 2024 budget

Castro had questioned the allocation of 650 million pesos confidential funds for the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education’s offices, both posts of which Sara Duterte occupies.

While on air the former president urged his daughter to be straightforward with lawmakers, particularly with Castro, about the necessity of “confidential funds” to combat the communist insurgency.

“But your first target there, using your intelligence funds, is you, France, you communists who I want to kill,” Duterte said, according to transcripts made public.

Critics have said Duterte’s threats should not be taken lightly, considering his record of effecting his threats to his declared enemies, particularly when he was mayor of Davao City and as President of the Republic.

Last week, House members, including Duterte’s partymates rallied behind Castro, calling out Duterte for the threat, saying they took “utmost exception” to his remarks. They removed the P650 million confidential fund of VP Duterte’s and realigned it, namely, to the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (P300 million), to the National Security Council (P100 million) and to the Philippine Coast Guard (P200 million).

In a public statement the members of the House said:

“Our institution, the House of Representatives, has been unwavering in its dedication to the Filipino people. It is deeply unfortunate that the former president chose to malign the very institution that for years supported many of his own legislative priorities.”

Duterte, perhaps, has forgotten that he is no longer president of the Republic and is no longer immune from suits. He should know his place.

Meanwhile, former senator Leila de Lima’ release from seven years of incarceration may add to Duterte’s woes. All the felons who testified against de Lima for her alleged drug trade in Bilibid as Justice Secretary under President Noynoy Aquino’s watch, had already recanted their testimonies claiming they were coerced by Ex-DOJ Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to make those fabrications.

Obviously, Aguirre would not resort to such manipulation without the command of Duterte, his patron in Malacanang then who had maintained a grudge and had raged against De Lima for her investigation on the extrajudicial killing rampage in Davao City during his mayoralty.

For the vicious oppression she has suffered, it looks certain that de Lima won’t rest until she tastes blood.

It’s not a long wait when justice will catch up eventually with a has-been Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. William R. Adan, Ph.D., is retired professor and former chancellor of Mindanao State University at Naawan, Misamis Oriental)