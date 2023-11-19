OurVote2022logo
TYBOX: Flight (or that national costume)

-

That moment to soar
on stage comes
crashing
on cosplay like wings
a “national costume”
that re-
presents

something
of nationality
perhaps
a nation
where two million
fly to foreign land
in a year
leaving families
carrying hope

a plane
symbolizing
screams
of bombs
wrecking
lumad mountains
Moro farms

or the final journey
of an OFW
arriving
in a brown box
no longer
feeling
the embrace of loved ones

with hundreds
of tribes
that wove stories and colors
the choice was
cold steel
with a 49 M peso slogan

what are we
but people who love
beauty shows
but not the land
we put up for sale

(MindaViews is the opinion section of MindaNews. Tyrone A. Velez is a freelance journalist and writer.)

