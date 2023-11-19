TYBOX: Flight (or that national costume)

That moment to soar
on stage comes
crashing
on cosplay like wings
a “national costume”
that re-
presents
something
of nationality
perhaps
a nation
where two million
fly to foreign land
in a year
leaving families
carrying hope
a plane
symbolizing
screams
of bombs
wrecking
lumad mountains
Moro farms
or the final journey
of an OFW
arriving
in a brown box
no longer
feeling
the embrace of loved ones
with hundreds
of tribes
that wove stories and colors
the choice was
cold steel
with a 49 M peso slogan
what are we
but people who love
beauty shows
but not the land
we put up for sale
