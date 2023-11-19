TYBOX: Flight (or that national costume)

That moment to soar

on stage comes

crashing

on cosplay like wings

a “national costume”

that re-

presents



something

of nationality

perhaps

a nation

where two million

fly to foreign land

in a year

leaving families

carrying hope



a plane

symbolizing

screams

of bombs

wrecking

lumad mountains

Moro farms



or the final journey

of an OFW

arriving

in a brown box

no longer

feeling

the embrace of loved ones



with hundreds

of tribes

that wove stories and colors

the choice was

cold steel

with a 49 M peso slogan



what are we

but people who love

beauty shows

but not the land

we put up for sale

