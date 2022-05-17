17 Mindanawon peace partners honored by OPAPRU

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 May) – Seventeen Mindanawons were among 38 peace partners honored by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Monday for their role in pushing forward the Philippines’ peace processes under the Duterte administration.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity honors its peace partners at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Monday (16 May 2022). Seventeen Mindanawons were among the awardees. Photo courtesy of OPAPRU

“In particular, the OPAPRU honored stakeholders for helping the agency implement programs and projects that are now enabling former combatants to successfully reintegrate into mainstream society and live as peaceful and productive citizens,” OPAPRU Undersecretary David Diciano said in his opening remarks.

Among the awardees are the chairs of the Moro liberation fronts – Nur Misuari and Muslimin Sema of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) factions; Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, chair of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and now known as Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim, and posthumously, MNLF chair Yusop Jikiri.

Among those honored from civil society are Amina Rasul of the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy; facilitator and consultant on peace, governance and development Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana; and Ateneo de Davao University President Fr. Joel Tabora.

Three Mindanawon governors were also honored – Edwin Jubahib of Davao del Norte, Jayvee Tyron Uy of Davao de Oro and Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental.

“We have been able to achieve all these major milestones because we have worked hand in hand and moved in the same direction,” said Diciano.

The awardees are peacebuilders and advocates, government agencies and local chief executives.

The awardees under Policy, Governance, and Strategic Planning Service (PGSPS) are Mindanawons Amina Rasul-Bernardo, Ambassador Rafael E. Seguis, Defense Undersecretary Cesar B. Yano, Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Jose Lorena, Environment Undersecretary Jim Sampulna, Jamil Faisal Adiong, Ateneo de Davao University President Fr. Joel Tabora, Atty. Reuben Dasay Lingating, Maria Victoria Maglana and Virginia Arcilla-Agtay of the Presidential Communications and Operations Office. Professor Jennifer Ortet and Ronaldo Tepora, Senior Vice President of the Development Bank of the Philippines, were also awarded under this category.

The awardees under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) Implementing Department/Joint Normalization Committee Secretariat (CID/JNC Secretariat) are Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ebrahim, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Nonviolent Peaceforce Philippines, Armed Forces of the Philippines-Peace and Development Office, and Philippine National Police-Peace Process and Development Center.

The awardees under the MNLF Concerns Department (MCD) are MNLF Chair Misuari, MNLF Chair Sema and a posthumous award for MNLF chair Yusop Jikiri. Also awarded under this category are Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Undersecretary Arthur I. Tabaquero, the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines represented by Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, JTF-Sulu and Commander, and Sulu State Colleges.

The awardees under Localized Peace Engagement Office (LPEO) are Mindanawon governors Jubahib of Davao del Norte, Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental and Uy of Davao de Oro, the 7ID “Kaugnay” Division, Fort Magsaysay and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Region 3.

The awardees under Rebolusyonaryong Partidong Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group (RPM-P/RPA/ABB) Peace Process are Milo Ibrado Jr., Pastor Noel Villalba, Stephen Paduano, Maj. Gen. Dino Dolina (Ret.), Local Governments Undersecretary Cesar Yano, Environment Undersecretary Jim Sampulna, Undersecretary Rene Glen O. Paje, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (cross cutting from different offices) and Kapatiran.

The awardees under the GPH – CBA-CPLA Peace Process are Maj. Gen. Laurence E. Mina, Thomas A. Killip, the late Hon. Gabino P. Ganggangan (Posthumous Award) and the Department of Agriculture-Regional Field Office-Cordillera Administrative Region.

“From line agencies, to local government units, to civil society organizations, to the academic and security sector, it is through your unwavering commitment and steadfast support that we have come this far and achieved major milestones along the way,” Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

He cited the gains achieved by the national government under the peace processes with the MILF, MNLF, RPM-P/RPA/ABB, CBA-CPLA, as well as those realized through localized peace engagements.

“Through our strong partnership, your members are now enjoying the dividends of peace and development,” Galvez said. He stressed that “with OPAPRU’s expanded mandate, our agency will not only be implementing peacebuilding interventions, but will also be carrying out initiatives that aim to bring healing and reconciliation among our people.”

“As we help transform the lives of our beneficiaries, we are also transforming as an organization. And we have been able to do this because we have all of you, our peace partners, by our side,” he said. (MindaNews)