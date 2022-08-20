Galvez says MILF and MNLF “united” under the new BTA

AWANG, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao (MindaNews / 21 August) – Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez sees a “brighter outlook” for the Bangsamoro now that the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the two factions of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) are together in building what he describes as a “united” Bangsamoro Transition Authority.

Galvez told a press briefing here on Friday that he is “very happy that we were able to unite both the MILF and MNLF factions” in the new BTA, the interim government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) during the extended transition period until June 30, 2025.

Secretary Carlito Galvez, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity answers questions at the press conference in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, on Friday, 19 August 2022. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA

“Our MNLF brothers wanted to relay their message to Kagi Murad (interim Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim and concurrent MILF chair) saying he is not just the Chief Minister of the 41 BTA, but he is also the Chief Minister of the 80 BTA members and the Chief Minister of the entire Bangsamoro. He is the father of all Moros living in the Philippines,” said Galvez, who met with the MNLF under Nur Misuari and MNLF under the Sema-Jikiri factions on Thursday.

The MNLF under Misuari did not participate in the previous BTA (2019 to 2022) or the BTC (2017 to 2018) even as Misuari was asked to nominate members. It is the first time that the Misuari-led MNLF is represented in the MILF-led BTA.

“Masaya ang MNLF at MILF at ang ating at ating mga partners, we are so happy na now they all agreed now they are uniting as One Bangsamoro,” Galvez stressed.



He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured that his administration will implement all agreements signed by the government with the Moro liberation fronts.

“He shows his commitment to pursue the completion of the implementation of all the signed agreements in the Bangsamoro, from the 1976 Tripoli Agreement (and) the 1996 final peace agreement with the MNLF and the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro” with the MILF, Galvez said.

He said a reorganization, reorientation and repackaging of priorities are now being prepared as instructions from the President Marcos is to finish the four remaining basic laws and codes as soon as possible.

“I need performance. I’m asking you na ipakita and performance na pinapangako ninyo noon” (I’m asking you to show us the performance you promised before), Galvez quoted the President as saying.

He said Marcos wants an equitable distribution of projects in the BARMM’s five provinces, three cities and 63 barangays in North Cotabato.

Galvez said the President wants the education aspect in the Bangsamoro to improve, he wants better Mardaris (schools), and to improve as well agriculture and tourism destinations, as part of the economic recovery following the COVID-19 lockdowns. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)