Only 102 of 11,033 aspiring cops from MILF, MNLF pass screening

The 102 police trainees from the MILF and MNLF during their acceptance ceremony on August 10, 2023 at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao. Photo courtesy of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 11 August) — Only 102 or fewer than 1 percent of 11,033 applicants for the Bangsamoro police force from the two Moro fronts passed the selection process.

The successful applicants, mostly sons and daughters of former fighters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) took their oath during their acceptance ceremony on Thursday at Camp Salipada K. Pendatun, the Bnagsamoro regional police office in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

“They are considered best of the best and the cream of the crop from the young generation of Bangsamoro police,” according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

Abalos was the guest of honor during Thursday’s event.

“This is the fruit of the peace agreement, we are really sincere in the pursuit of peace in order in this region,” he said.

“It feels good the government gave us a chance to join the national police force. We are thankful to the President,” said Abdullah Lumambas, one of the trainees and son of a former MILF fighter.

“I wish I was still young as they are. I dreamed of becoming a police officer but I’m still thankful and happy for this opportunity that came despite the odds in the past,” Abdulradjak Anao, a decommissioned MILF combatant who is now in his 60s, said.

Only one of his two sons who applied for the police force made it to the final selection.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has issued Resolution No. 2023-0380 approving the recommendation of the chief of the Philippine National Police to allocate 400 slots for this year for former MILF and MNLF members who shall apply to the PNP.

Many of the applicants failed to pass the screening process, which included mental, physical, neurological, and drug tests.

Mohager Iqbal, chair of MILF peace implementing panel who also sits in the Intergovernmental Relations Body, a mechanism created under the Bangsamoro Law, said they also want a “quality and competent” Bangsamoro police force.

He, however, said the agreed quota of 400 for this year should still be implemented.

“While it is part of the agreement under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, we accepted it. However, we have to consider the rest. If the government cannot fund the more than 200 left from the quota, the Bangsamoro government is willing to get it from our own budget,” he added.

The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has allotted P64.76 billion for BARMM’s Annual Block Grant.

Abalos promised they will work for the second batch of the same recruitment process as they are battling against time.

On April 7, 2022, BARMM and Napolcom signed an agreement for qualified MILF and MNLF members to take the Special Qualifying Eligibility Examination (NSQEE), based on Napolcom Resolution No. 2022-0081 “prescribing NSQEE as Appropriate Eligibility for Temporary Appointment to the Rank of Patrolman/Patrolwoman in the PNP for members of the MILF and MNLF.”

On May 29, 2022, out of 11,033 examinees, a total of 7,145, or 64.76 percent, of MILF and MNLF members passed the NSQEE held in the cities of Cotabato and Lamitan. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)