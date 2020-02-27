Basic Life Support Training By Ferdinandh B. Cabrera - February 27, 2020 5:50 pm Rescuers from Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incident (BARMM-READI) hold a refresher course on basic life support on Thursday (27 February 2020). Emergency response centers amounting P10 million each will be built in all provinces of the region. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CABRERA Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments