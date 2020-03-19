Airport Cleanup By Manman Dejeto - March 19, 2020 4:31 pm Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.Workers take advantage to clean the departure area hours before the last flight leaves the Davao International Airport on Wednesday (18 March 2020). Davao City has ordered the cancellation of all domestic and international flights in the city starting 19 March 2020 as part of the efforts to help contain spread of COVID-19. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.Comments comments